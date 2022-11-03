Last season, Missouri Western volleyball had Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, native Jenna Boland as the starting setter, where she helped the Griffons to a 14-16 overall record and a spot in the MIAA tournament.
Behind her on the depth chart was freshman Nessa Johnson, who spent half of the 2021 season on the bench. Despite this, Johnson was second on the team in assists with 249.
Now as a sophomore, first year head coach Jessica Fye has been thankful for Johnson’s leap in the offseason, and how she's helped the team.
“She's filled a pretty big role this year. She didn't get significant playing experience last year and so she came in just kind of hungry to be that leader in the starting position,” Fye said. “She's learned a lot, she's grown a lot this year, so we're looking forward to her future career just because of all the experience she got this year.”
The experience she’s gained so far this season has been plentiful. Out of the 26 games played this season, 21 of those games have seen Johnson put up more than 20 assists, and she hasn’t been under that number since Sept. 17.
“Jenna (Boland), she was a senior last year, helped me prepare myself and really helped me grow as a setter and as a leader, making sure that everyone trusts me on the team,” Johnson said. “Coach has really helped my confidence a lot to this season, trying to, you know, (tell me) my team is going to trust me no matter what.”
On Oct. 29, Johnson entered the Newman contest with 967 assists in her young career. The Iowa native was likely more focused on securing a win for her team, but not only did she achieve that, but tallied 38 assists to propel her past 1,000 career assists.
“My team is a big part of that, and my passers work really hard to give me good balls that I can set up to my hitters, and my hitters are the ones that really ultimately put the ball away for me,” Johnson said. “Just makes my job so much easier when I have hitters and passers that work so hard for me.”
Being relied on early in your career could be a daunting task to some individuals, but Johnson has handled it well. The setter had a career high 48 assists against Fort Hays State and Missouri Southern, with those contests being played three days apart.
Assists aren’t the only skill set that Johnson has locked down, as she’s recorded three double-doubles. Last season, she was fourth on the team for digs per serve with 2.40. Her defense, in Fey’s eyes, has been equally as good.
“A lot of the time she plays really great defense. She's a great off blocker. She's a great back row. She's done a great job of getting great block touches and not being, you know, a liability up there,” Fey said. “I think she's just going to get better every year. She's a competitor.”
The Griffons currently sit in the eighth spot in the MIAA standings. With only eight teams allowed in the tournament, Western is on the cusp of reaching the postseason tournament once again.
Fey knows she’ll continually need outstanding performances from her setter and hitters, but she’s confident the team can make some noise.
“That was something that they set their eyes on early in the season. We've had a few bumps in the road, but for the most part, I think we've done pretty well for our first year together,” Fey said “I think it's just going to keep getting better. I think that we've done a great job being competitive this year.”
If everything goes as planned, Johnson could see two more years in a Griffons' jersey. While she’s gotten one accolade down, she wants to be remembered for something not recorded in the stat sheet.
“A good teammate, I want to be a leader that everyone can listen to, that they can trust in times of need and like when we're down,” Johnson said. “I think that would really help, like me just feel like I've accomplished something in my career if that's what my teammates think of me.”
