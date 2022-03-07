When the Missouri Western women’s basketball team stepped foot inside the Griffon Indoor Sports Complex on Sunday to watch the Selection Show for the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championships, emotions were mixed.
There was a sense of optimism and nerves as a young group dreamed of hearing their names called into the Central Region.
“After the Missouri Southern game, (coach Candi Whitaker) let us know it was basically a 50-50 chance,” freshman Camille Evans said. “Going in, we were kinda nervous and thinking, ‘What if we don’t get in?’”
The No. 8 seed passed by without Missouri Western on the line, which was a possible landing spot and where the Griffons were ranked the previous two weeks.
The third-to-last line, the No. 7 seed, popped up ‘Missouri Western’ and sent the team into a frenzy after many were clinching their seats and had trouble watching just seconds earlier.
“It was really exciting when we heard and knew our season wasn’t over,” freshman Jordan Cunningham said. “Just that feeling that we aren’t done, we get to prove we have more to give, was so big for all of us.”
“I think it was a dream come true,” Evans added.
It was back to work for the seventh-seeded team in the Central Region on Monday before they head to the host site in Hays, Kansas, later this week for their Friday’s opening round game at 2:30 p.m. against No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma State. Players had a shooting practice and film session to kick off their prep for the program’s first postseason trip since 2016.
But over the previous two days, many of the Griffons had been preparing for the possibility of a call to the tournament. Cunningham said many players gathered to watch SWOSU’s games, knowing they were a possible matchup if they were to win the Great American Conference tournament title, which they did Sunday.
When the team’s preseason started nearly six months ago, getting to the national tournament wasn’t a ‘must-have’ goal for the team. The previous season saw Western win just six games, battling injuries and a freshman core through an MIAA-only schedule.
Cunningham said the main goal was simple: Win more games.
“That was a huge key for us; to win, have a winning season,” she said. “As that started happening, we started dreaming bigger.
“Now seeing that we’re in the national tournament is a huge shift I don’t think anybody expected,” reflected by an eighth-place selection in the MIAA preseason polls. “Deep down, I think we all knew we could get there.”
