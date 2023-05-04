Missouri Western Softball

Missouri Western softball rings the bell, signifying a victory after a contest.

 By Arianne Boma Missouri Western Athletics

On Wednesday the No. 6 seed Missouri Western Griffons took on the defending NCAA softball champions Rogers State. The game would need 11 innings before the Hillcats used a walk-off hit to secure a first round MIAA Tournament win.

Luckily for the Griffons, the MIAA Tournament is a double elimination affair. After sitting through a two-and-a-half hour rain delay, the Griffons were able to rain on No.7-seeded Emporia State’s parade, winning 9-1.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

