It was the start of a new era for Missouri Western football on Dec. 8, as newly hired head coach, the seventh in Missouri Western history, Tyler Fenwick made his return to St. Joseph, addressing what he envisions for the program during his introductory press conference.
There's been a lot of excitement and buzz around the hire within the organization and community, and the future of Griffon football starts now.
“Being here from 2007 to 2012, man, those were good times, and it's good to be back and it's good to be a Griff again,” Fenwick said. “We're going to be physical, we're going to be fast, we're going to be disciplined, we're going throw the ball around, we're going to fly around on defense.”
In his introductory speech, Fenwick referenced his time with Missouri Western from 2007-2012, where he previously served as the offensive coordinator. During those six years, the Griffons averaged 432.8 points per season and 35.1 points per game.
The new coach is no stranger to the postseason, including making it six straight times during his tenure with Western. The Griffons went as far as the NCAA Division II quarterfinals in his final season at Western.
There were over 100 applicants for the position and the school used Collegate Consulting in the process. Despite the large number of potential applicants, Director of Athletics Andrew Carter kept coming back to Fenwick because of his explosive offense and what he stands for as a man and coach.
“This guy’s a great teacher of of the game, of the skills, of the techniques that go into building a football player,” Carter said. “He's not just a coach in drawing up plays and say, 'hey, go do that,' he'll teach them and teach him at a high level.”
Fenwick is taking over a Griffons' program that went 5-6 in 2022, and hasn't made the playoffs since 2012. since his departure, he's had great success. He took a 1-10 Southeastern Oklahoma State team to 9-3, won the 2021 GAC Coach of the Year, and GLAC Coach of the Year honors.
Despite a losing record this previous season, Fenwick and others believe the talent on Missouri Western’s roster can make the transition easier.
“The previous staff did a nice job recruiting. I've talked to some coaches in the conference that played against this roster and they've all said it's a great roster,” Fenwick said. “So really it's not about the roster, it's about becoming a team.”
“We've got a plan, we've got a good roster. Our problems of, you know, the wins and losses wasn't because we weren't talented,” Carter said. “I think, what Tyler is going to be able to do with his staff is they're going to be able to restore some of that that belief that we can be successful.”
The program, and community as a whole has been itching for that type of success grace the field once again. It won't be easy, as the MIAA produces some of the best talent in Division II, but the new coach is ready for the challenge.
“There are people that want success here, so, you know, I've got to make sure that I put the surrounding people around me and have the roster that we can compete with the big dogs in the MIAA,” Fenwick said. “It's a tough conference, every week is a tough week.”
Fenwick and his group will began working during the spring semester. His staff is still continually being built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.