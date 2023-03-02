On Wednesday, The Missouri Western men kept their season alive as they took down No.8-seeded Wasburn 69-63, but would then turn around to face their arch rival Northwest Missouri State on Thursday in MIAA quarterfinal contest.

The last time these two teams played each other in St. Joseph, the Griffon men led for a majority of that game and almost knocked off the Bearcats. Fast forward almost two weeks later, it was a hard fough first half, but the Griffons fell short, 65-52.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

