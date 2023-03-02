On Wednesday, The Missouri Western men kept their season alive as they took down No.8-seeded Wasburn 69-63, but would then turn around to face their arch rival Northwest Missouri State on Thursday in MIAA quarterfinal contest.
The last time these two teams played each other in St. Joseph, the Griffon men led for a majority of that game and almost knocked off the Bearcats. Fast forward almost two weeks later, it was a hard fough first half, but the Griffons fell short, 65-52.
“There's a reason why they're the best team in the country, and they showed that tonight,” Missouri Western head coach Will Martin said. “I thought they guarded extremely well, made it extremely difficult for us to get into any of our actions. They were extremely locked in. I'm proud of the way that my guys fought to the very end.”
Top-seeded Northwest opened up the contest with a 20-8 lead, that was kick started by junior Wes Dreamer. Of the first 20 points, Dreamer tallied 13 of those points, lending him a 16-point first half.
“I think our guards do such a good job of getting in the paint and being able to kick it out and come to stops, (we) did a much better coming to stops,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said “He (Dreamer) saw that first one go down and then after that, he was able to, you know, find his little niche.”
While being in a hole to start a game isn’t ideal, the Griffons clawed their way out. Western would be able to trim the lead to three at 20-17 on the strength of three consecutive 3-pointers. Not wanting to give up the lead, the Bearcats used their 60% first half shooting to build a 35-27 lead at the break.
Western came out of the break scoring the first bucket off a Julius Dixon basket. The Bearcats tightened up their defensive, and took to the skies on offense having 3 dunks that propelled Northwest to a 50-34 lead with 9:50 to play in the game.
“I think it was their defense. I mean, they played well offensively, so I'm not taking away from that, but they made it really hard for us to get into any of our actions or for us to get downhill to make any of our reads,” Martin said. “The determination that all five guys on the court had on the defensive end, in my opinion, is what allowed them to kind of take some heavy leads.”
Western would close on a 16-8 run, but it wouldn’t be enough. Dreamer led all scorers with 27 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor. He also added eight rebounds and was perfect in seven trips to the free throw line. Bernard scored 16 points, grabbed a team-best nine rebounds, dished out five assists while tallying three steals.
JaRon Thames and Julius Dixon were the lone Griffons to reach double-figure points, each securing 11 points. Thames also added a pair of steal and three rebounds.
