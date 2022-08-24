Early in August, The Missouri Western men's basketball team traveled to Costa Rica to embark on a week-long trip that head coach Will Martin tagged as a chance for the team to connect over basketball and community service.
Since reporting back to St. Joe, the team feels more confident than before. Before leaving the country, Martin mentioned the trip wasn’t necessarily to focus on X’s and O’s, but to build togetherness among the team.
This opportunity allowed the Griffons’ three new Division I transfers to mold together with the team. Despite this, the team feels like they’ve learned something, and of course, made memories along the way.
“We were focused more on the connectivity of the team than we were X's and O's,” Martin said. “I feel like playing those games from an X's and O's standpoint, from a spacing standpoint, from a connection standpoint, we got better on the floor as well.”
The trip consisted of three games played, two against the Costa Rica All-Star teams, and then the Costa Rica National Team. The Griffons were able to secure all three wins without a tally in the lose column.
Western won their first game 87-65, the second game 108-71, and the final game 78-40, completing the sweep. The second game included the team shooting an impressive 21-for-36 from beyond the arc.
“The competition was good, you're playing against guys who've played professionally,” Martin said. “Most of the guys that we played with were a little bit older and they know how to play the game … and so it's good for our guys to get that type of experience.”
The team was even greeted by a former N.C. State and current professional basketball player after one of their games, where he commented on the team's connection, spacing and willingness to share the basketball.
Competition wasn’t the only activity on the agenda as the team took some time to play games with individuals in the Special Olympics. During this, the team was able to learn a lot of Costa Rican chants and dances, along with the culture.
Martin even had the chance to share a special moment with an individual and wasn’t the only member of the team to leave Costa Rica with a touching moment. The coach was able to teach a young individual how to dribble and pass by using a balloon.
“You know, it was such an amazing experience for us and it makes you grateful for what you have, it gives perspective,” Martin said. “It's why I love that we were able to do it before we actually played a game. It brings perspective and gratitude for the ability and the opportunity to play the game that we love.”
The team also went white river rafting, zip lining, village tours, dances and more. The trip, in Martin's eyes, left a lasting impact on himself and the players.
“What we were able to do in Costa Rica, you cannot manufacture that,” Martin said, “You know, it's a once in a lifetime type opportunity. You hope that it leads to winning basketball games this year, but, you know, maybe, there's a bigger purpose.”
