As the summer heat continues its spell across the city of St. Joseph, it gives a reminder that football is right around the corner, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs residing in St. Joseph until the end of August.
If you were to stumble inside MWSU Fieldhouse at Looney Complex, you may be shocked to hear sneakers against the hardwood, cheers of success and Western’s men’s basketball coach Will Martin preaching to his players.
Yes, there’s still roughly four months until the Griffons start their 2022-23 season, but the team has started their journey early. This is largely in part due to a trip the team will be making in the upcoming month when they travel to Costa Rica to compete and bond.
“We're grateful for the opportunity to go down there, and we're taking these two weeks of practice super serious because of that,” sophomore guard Will Eames siad. “We're just super excited for that trip because we all know it's going to be bringing us even closer as a team.”
The team was looking to take this trip three years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic took a hold on the world. Martin is very grateful for athletic director Andrew Carter, President Kennedy, and the entire administration for making it possible in 2022.
“I think it will be huge for our guys just being able to come back early, get connected. The X's and O's is very minimal, you know? It's being able to come back to get in flow, which we talk about all the time, and staying connected,” Martin said. “Getting connected early so that we can sustain that for an entire season.”
Connection, and meshing together, seemed to be a focus for Martin. This comes as no surprise with three Division I players transferring to Missouri Western this year.
These transfers include freshman shooting guard/forward Ethan Kilgore from the University of Idaho, redshirt sophomore shooting guard/forward Julius Dixon from Morehead State and freshman center Matthew Nunez from East Tennessee State.
“They all come as high IQ players,” Eames said. “They know what they're doing, and the first three days you can tell that already. They're going to be big impact players for us.”
Kilgore is a former East Buchanan Bulldog, and averaged 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest in 30 games as a Vandal.
Dixon did not play for Morehead State in the 2021-22 season due to a redshirt, but he played in 21 games in 2020-21, and averaged 3.2 points.
As for Nunez, he played in seven games for the Buccaneers in 2021-22 and played the 2020-21 campaign at Hargrave Military Academy where his team went 31-1.
“We're still super early but you know, you try to recruit to the culture of your team before they even get here,” Martin said. “We did our recon and our evaluation early to make sure that they were going to fit into the culture, but then they have to do their job as well.”
Last season, the Griffons finished the season with a 14-17 overall record. For the team, they knew this was an underachievement. However, the team knows they have the athleticism and dedication to make this a season worth remembering.
“Insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting a different result,” Martin said.
“So there's little micro changes that have to occur in this program for us to flip the page from 14 and 17 to going back to competing to be top three in the league to compete in the NCAA tournament.”
“We were 14 and 17 and underachieved, we're all telling you that we all know we underachieved,” Eames said. “So we know whatever we did last year is not good enough, so we're taking a new mindset this year.”
While Western fans won’t be able to pack into MWSU Fieldhouse at Looney Complex for a while, the team is working hard to capture more wins. Until then, Eames leaves a positive sign for the Griffon fan base.
“I think they're going to see a fun brand of basketball. I think we're going to be a really tough team. We're going to fight every possession,” Eames said. “We're going to give every single game 100 percent and they should expect to see, hopefully, a lot of points scored, and a lot of wins this year.”
