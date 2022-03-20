BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There isn’t a part of Missouri Western’s game the Griffons don’t have confidence in.
Over the last few weeks, fueling a run to the program’s first Elite Eight since 1995, the Griffons have shown it all. From scorching offensive performances, to winning in comeback fashion and locking down top-ranked opponents, Western’s shown an array of styles to be among the final teams standing in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championships.
On Monday, they test their luck against the nation’s No. 1 defense when they meet second-seeded Grand Valley State at 2:30 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena.
“They play really, really hard and defend really, really hard,” Western coach Candi Whitaker said. “They are gonna work hard to do what their coaches tell them. We know everyone left is good, and we know we have to play well to win.”
The Lakers (30-2) won the Midwest Regional behind a comeback effort against Walsh, winning 64-61. GVSU allows just 49.8 points per game, tied for the lowest mark in the nation. Opponents shoot just 33.6% against the Lakers, the fourth-best mark in Division II.
Junior Emily Splitzley leads GVSU at 13.2 points per game, shooting 41% from 3-point range. Freshman guard Ellie Droste adds 12.3 points on 42% from 3-point range. Rylie Bisballe also scores in double figures but suffered an injury in the regional semifinal.
The Griffons (24-9) showed the ability to shut down Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State in the second half of the regionals, fueling 14- and 21-point comebacks.
“We’re gonna have to commit guarding for sure, and want to guard,” Whitaker said. “I think you’ve seen our team get better defensively because they’ve been more excited about guarding and getting stops and understanding that’s a huge part of winning.”
Western played its best when utilizing its depth in the regional tournament, fueled by an all-tournament performance from Jaleyn Haggard, who made nine 3-pointers during three games in Hays, Kansas.
Sophomores Connie Clarke and Brionna Budgetts, as well as senior Corbyn Cunningham, all average 12 points per game while shooting better than 45%. Haggard and freshman Jordan Cunningham also average better than seven points per night.
Western’s offense led to 111 points against SWOSU, 47 points in the final half against Fort Hays State and 42 points in the final 25 minutes against Nebraska-Kearney.
Western has preached all year that defense leads to offense, which figures to be the game plan once again.
“We know they’ve got a whole bunch of shooters and play at a fast pace,” Clarke said. “I think it’s gonna be a good opportunity.”
