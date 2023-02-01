WESTERNWASHBURN4

Missouri Western football players run onto the field prior to a game against Washburn on Sept. 25, 2022, at Spratt Stadium.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The first National Signing Day of the Tyler Fenwick era got underway Wednesday as multiple future Griffon football student-athletes signed their names to play in black and gold.

With only two months since being hired -- and a full staff for less than a month -- Fenwick was able to secure 19 total signings, with the potential for more to come.

