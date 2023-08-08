Missouri Western Football

Missouri Western football coach, Tyler Fenwick, middle, talks to his player during fall camp at Spratt Stadium.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

It’s been a busy week in Missouri, as high school and college football practices officially got underway ahead of the 2023 season.

Missouri Western football walked down the steps to the field at Spratt Stadium as newly hired head coach Tyler Fenwick officially prepared his squad for a new era on Monday.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.