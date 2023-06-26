Looney Complex welcomed a large number of future basketball stars from first through eighth grade to take part in Missouri Western's Flow Basketball Camp on Monday.
At a time when many college athletes are either back home or returning to campus soon, the camp featured head coach Will Martin, his staff and a few players giving kids the opportunity to beat the heat and stay active.
This year, assistant coach Weston Smith was named Camp Director. In his eighth year with the Griffons, this is a position he holds proudly.
“I was in the shoes of a lot of these campers, starting from a young age, coming out to these camps up until eighth grade, similar ages,” Smith said. “It's really cool because it feels like I'm giving back to a population I was once a part of.”
Included in the camp was Western center Alex John. The 6-foot-8-inch junior from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota has been putting in work this offseason. The grind isn't easy, especially when tackling it by yourself, but the camp brought the opportunity to share knowledge and the love of basketball to others.
In John’s mind, being able to see the kids laugh, have fun and be competitive is a nice change of pace from summer workouts.
“I love kids, like I always have. My mom runs a daycare so I'm accustomed to it and whatnot,” John said. “I'm big on the kids because, you know, they're just young minded ... they got funny comments here and there ... it's always fun.”
This year, the camp was broken into two camp sessions, with this week from June 26 to 28 being the first session, and the second taking place July 17 to 19. They also broke the sessions into two groups. Group one was first through fourth grade and group two was fifth through eighth grade.
For Martin and his staff, they saw this experience as being huge for the kids and a way to be able to pass on skill sets and lessons easier.
“The little smaller groups gave our coaches a chance to get a better understanding of each kid,” Smith said. “It also gave us an opportunity to do better drills, more fit.”
The camp focused on mastering the fundamentals of basketball. This includes passing, dribbling and shooting form. It also teaches the basics of becoming a three-level scorer and defense.
Other camp activities include drills, skill games, knockout, camp contests and more. Besides the fundamentals, the camp teaches the kids about life lessons.
“Definitely focus on getting the kids and giving them an early love for basketball,” Smith said. “Not only if it's just basketball, but life. That's what basketball is, me and all our guys, coach, we talk about it all the time. It's a lot bigger than basketball.”
What’s even more promising, John saw some potential future Griffons recruits.
“There’s two of them who claim they never played basketball before. We go to the dribble knockout and they double scoop me, get me out, me and another player,” John said. “And I was like, ‘you lie, there's no way you ain't never played basketball before, like you're messing with me.’”
