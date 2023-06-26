Missouri Western FLOW Camp

Assistant coach and camp director Weston Smith talks to a group of campers during the 2023 Flow Basketball Camp on Monday at Missouri Western.  

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

Looney Complex welcomed a large number of future basketball stars from first through eighth grade to take part in Missouri Western's Flow Basketball Camp on Monday.

At a time when many college athletes are either back home or returning to campus soon, the camp featured head coach Will Martin, his staff and a few players giving kids the opportunity to beat the heat and stay active.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

