The Kansas City Chiefs will be filing the campus of Missouri Western on July 27 for the start of its annual training camp. The opportunity allows the Chiefs to practice and show their support in front of fans, while individuals are able to see their favorite players in action.
While residents of St. Joe and fans of the Chiefs can show up and take in the experience, there’s a lot of work behind the scenes to make such an experience fulfilling and running smoothly.
In his first year as Missouri Western’s director of athletics, Andrew Carter has been thrown into the mix of preparing to host an NFL team while taking care of the daily athletic activities happening within the Griffons’ program.
This year, Carter mentioned some changes happening for the three week event, including Hy-Vee providing the concessions for the entirety of the camp, security, and others. Although it’s new territory for Carter, he’s blessed with the help that’s been given to him early on.
“We figured out real quick that there's a lot of institutional knowledge that's left in the last couple of years. And so we've had to spend a lot of time catching up on maybe finding out what we don't know and trying to fill in those gaps,” Carter said. “We've got a great team, coaches and we have student athletes too, in parking and trash pickup and things like that.”
Prepping for such a major event will bring forth multiple challenges that have to be thoughtfully planned out to avoid further problems. It’s no secret that Carter and the entire university see this as a tremendous co-brand among the two.
However, there’s a promise made to Griffon student-athletes when they’re being recruited, and that’s to be taken care of at all times. Carter has found the biggest challenge is making sure the Chiefs feel at home, and his student-athletes aren’t pushed to the side.
“When you start disrupting the experience of student athletes, that's when I think we've got a problem and we've been able to avoid that,” Carter said. “The big challenge is making sure that whatever we do to accommodate having this great organization here and having all these people come, that it's all great.”
Missouri Western is expected to host its fall sports teams while the Chiefs are using the facilities for practices. This is due in part to NCAA Division II hosting a festival for all fall sports, which has been moved to a different date than years past.
Another change happening in the training camp experience is player autographs coming back and the lift of the mask mandate. Throughout the community, university and Chiefs’ staff, this has created a buzz of excitement.
“I think what I hear the most is the return to normal,” Carter said. “I think it's going to look a lot like what I've been told 2019 looked like, and that's pretty good buzz.”
The stress, hard work and communication needed to pull off such an event cannot be easily described. The results of such dedication and hard work provide incentives that cannot be physically seen, but definitely felt.
“Its exposure and connection is difficult to buy. I mean, I don't know if you could put a dollar amount on it,” Carter said. “The chance to not only expose our athletic facilities, but to expose our campus and our people, and hopefully they come away with just a tremendous sense of community and that's part of one of our core values.”
As time inches closer for training camp, Carter wants to make sure the St. Joseph community takes advantage of this unique opportunity. He knows the impact the community can have on strengthening the relationship with the Chiefs organization.
“We bought a house and we've lived here just since the middle of June, and it's been fantastic. The community has been awesome,” Carter said. “The service part of the community has been awesome. That's what I want. I want to see our community really benefit from having an event like this and it's exciting, in that regard, that hopefully we can keep doing it.”
