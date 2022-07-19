Missouri Western football is inching closer and closer to the start of the 2022 football season against Central Oklahoma. The team ended last season with an overall record of 6-5, including winning their last three games.
The buzz surrounding this year's team is abundant, but one player in particular is making some extra noise in senior Griffon defensive back, Kobe Cummings.
“I know it's a big season. Obviously, we've had success in the previous years, but we haven't had the best success, and you know, we haven't played up to the ability that we want to play,” Cummings said. “I feel like that's been a real big focus of summer, is just holding each other accountable and being the true team that we want to be.”
He is coming off a junior season campaign where he played the entire season. Cummings ended the season having 54 tackles, 20 assists and six interceptions. This included a three interception homecoming game against Northeastern State.
The Platte City native has been receiving NFL buzz, and for him to reach the league, he knows what needs to be done this season.
“This season is just about staying healthy and coming out, having another big season,” Cummings said. “And not just me having a big season, but also improving the entire team.”
Cummings will now be looked upon even more, as there are only two other senior defensive backs on the roster. While the older athletes may have the routine and dedication down needed to be successful at this level, Cummings wants to make sure everyone is ready come gameday.
“Going back to the accountability we just started early this summer and making sure that guys are showing up to workouts, making sure that they're going 100 percent,” Cummings said. “No slack around here. Really, just as long as we stay on that going into the season and have a good fall camp, keep everybody healthy, I think it'll translate to the football field well.”
With recent talent from Division II schools being drafted in this year's NFL draft, among others signing to play for teams, he knows that as long as you have the talent, it doesn't matter the level of play.
“It really just shows, you know, guys just need a chance,” Cummings said. “We just don't have as much of those chances, and so I feel like we're just more gritty.”
With the Bronchos looming on the schedule for the September 1 match up, Cummings knows some areas he wants to focus on to not only improve his draft stock, but the team overall. His biggest challenge is lining up against “true receivers” but feels like he’s made improvement since last season.
The safety has gained interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s already sent out official measurements, among other pre-workout items, to those teams.
With the Chiefs being on the Missouri Western campus for a month, Cummings sees this as a perfect opportunity.
“I'll be watching the DB’s as well as the receivers,” Cummings said. “Kind of see how they set up DB’s and stuff because it's a copycat league.”
Before he can hear his name called during the draft, or receive that phone call that will change his life, he's working with his team to make it a year to remember.
“There's so much history here in Missouri Western, and so we really just want to show up for the people that have been here before us. I'm ready to see everything kind of evolve and everything come together,” Cummings said. “I think we have the guys, we have the talent, we have the depth. I think this should be the year that if we make a run, this would be it.”
