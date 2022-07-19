Missouri Western football is inching closer and closer to the start of the 2022 football season against Central Oklahoma. The team ended last season with an overall record of 6-5, including winning their last three games.

The buzz surrounding this year's team is abundant, but one player in particular is making some extra noise in senior Griffon defensive back, Kobe Cummings.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.