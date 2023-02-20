Missouri Western Basketball

Missouri Western guard Reese Glover defends against Minnesota Crookston during the Hillyard Tip-off Classic on Nov. 11 at Missouri Western Fieldhouse.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

The 2022-23 Missouri Western men’s basketball regular season has just three remaining contests on the schedule, and the Griffons are looking to end the crazy month of February with a ticket punched to the MIAA Tournament.

Despite two losses against Rogers State (71-61) and No.3-ranked Northwest Missouri State (68-59) this previous weekend, the goal of postseason play is still in reach for head coach Will Martin and his squad.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

