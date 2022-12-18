MWSU logo

Missouri Western athletics announced the hiring of several individuals for their soccer and football programs on Friday, including one retainment of the football staff.

The soccer team welcomes its new head coach in Jacob Plocher as he was named the sixth head coach in the history of the program. With six seasons previously spent at Eastern Oregon University, Plocher takes over after interim head coach Leah Stringer led the program to the MIAA Conference Tournament in 2022 with a 5-10-4 record.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.