Missouri Western athletics announced the hiring of several individuals for their soccer and football programs on Friday, including one retainment of the football staff.
The soccer team welcomes its new head coach in Jacob Plocher as he was named the sixth head coach in the history of the program. With six seasons previously spent at Eastern Oregon University, Plocher takes over after interim head coach Leah Stringer led the program to the MIAA Conference Tournament in 2022 with a 5-10-4 record.
Head football coach Tyler Fenwick is starting to fill out his staff ahead of his first season with the Griffons. On Friday, the program announced the hiring or retainment of several assistant coaches to the coaching staff.
Patrick St. Louis has been retained by Fenwick as the team’s running backs coach. St. Louis and his unit were the second-best rushing attack in the MIAA in 2022, averaging over 232 yards per game.
The football program also announced the hiring of Michael Gallo, Eriq Moore and Erik Johnson to the staff.
Gallo will serve as the team’s defensive line coach. Gallo, an alumni of Missouri Western, spent the last two seasons as the defensive line coach at Missouri Southern. The MSSU program was recently under review for multiple NCAA violations which spanned over two academic years.
Moore will serve as the Griffons’ defensive backs coach, which ranked dead last in the MIAA in interceptions this past season. Moore spent his last two seasons at Emporia State as the program’s defensive secondary coach and special teams coordinator.
Johnson was hired by Fenwick to be the team’s defensive coordinator. Johnson was the DC under Fenwick at the Southeastern Oklahoma State since 2019.
Western football has yet to name an offensive coordinator for the new coaching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.