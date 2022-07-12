Missouri Western has added quite a few new faces to its athletic department this summer. The program continued its additions with Paul Smith, who is familiar with both the university and the MIAA Conference.
On July 7, Missouri Western’s Director of Athletics, Andrew Carter, announced the hiring of Paul Smith as the department’s new senior associate director of athletics for external relations.
Smith joins the Griffons after a two-year campaign with Texas Women’s University as its assistant athletic director for communications. Before that, he was Tech’s director of athletic communications from 2012-2020, and was an associate athletic director there starting in 2017.
“I respect the way he (Carter) operates and how he runs a program. I have been looking to make a move that would transition me more completely out of communications and into a more administrative role,” Smith said. “This is a great school and a great league, and for the opportunity to take the next step in my career at a place like Missouri Western, I was excited about that from the moment I saw it.”
Smith has known Carter for multiple years. The two were colleagues in the Great American Conference, and Smith brings with him some knowledge about Missouri Western. He was a Central Region guy and spent multiple years at Arkansas Tech.
Working in athletics is not a new experience for Smith, as he’s racked up 18 years in collegiate athletics that have been spent in branding, communication, revenue generation and administration. This type of versatility will come in handy in what he has planned for the university.
“I have worked at, you know, fairly successful Division II programs. I feel like what I bring to the table is just a lot of experience, willingness, and the drive to embrace new ideas,” Smith said. “I like to be creative. I like to try new things and you know, I like to empower the people who are working for me to be bold and do things that move the needle. We may be many things, but we’re not going to be boring.”
The role that Smith will take over has been vacant since November 2021. Although he’s nearing two decades in collegiate athletics, he is ready to continue improving his skills.
“I think Missouri Western, it’s not just a can, it’s already providing me with an opportunity to grow professionally in a way that, you know, I might not be able to do at some other places. This is the type of role I’ve wanted for years,” Smith said. “I think just being able to have this administrative experience in a department the caliber of Missouri Western, you know, that’s a feather in the cap any way you slice it.”
Smith has not grown tired of the athletic field, and loves what intercollegiate athletics can do as an enterprise in terms of providing educational opportunity for students who might not otherwise have it.
Besides this, there is something else that keeps Smith motivated every day when he heads to work.
“You know, the newness of it is something that really excites me and getting to meet a whole new crew of student athletes and coaches. The student athletes are the reason that I’ve kept going in this field,” Smith said. “I mean, just getting to work with those kids, it really just means a lot to me.”
