Missouri Western used a 10-0 run over the span of three minutes Monday night at MWSU Fieldhouse to take a 60-55 lead over Missouri Southern.
The lead grew to eight with 4 minutes, 2 seconds remaining, but the Lions ended the game on a 13-2 run, making three free throws in the final 30 seconds for a 71-68 win.
Southern (14-12, 11-9 MIAA) took a 68-66 lead with 1:23 to play thanks to a layup through contact from Stan Scott, who finished with 18 points.
Sophomore Will Eames responded with a jumper to tie the game with one minute to play.
The ensuing possession saw Lions guard Winston Dessesow miss a 3-pointer, but an offensive rebound by Ndongo Ndaw led to a foul against Western senior Caleb Bennett with 29 seconds remaining.
Ndaw missed the first free throw before making the second for a 69-68 lead.
A Eames turnaround from the left side missed with nine seconds to left, and RJ Smith made two shots from the charity stripe for a three-point lead with 7.8 seconds left.
Senior Q Mays left a pull-up 3-pointer short with three seconds remaining.
The Griffons (13-15, 9-11) would’ve clinched a postseason spot with a victory but now must go to Fort Hays State on Wednesday at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday.
Western made 5 of 6 3-pointers to open the game before ending the game by making just 1 of 11. Western finished 9-for-28 from deep.
Bennett finished with 17 points for the Griffons while Eames added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Mays chipped in with 12 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Avery Taggart led Southern with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Scott added 18 points, and Smith finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dessedow tallied 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.