Central failed to capitalize in key situations as William Chrisman chipped away on the other end, resulting in a 4-0 loss for the Indians on Friday at the MWSU Spring Sports Complex.
In the bottom of the first, Central (6-9) loaded the bases with just one out on the board. Chrisman (6-8) pitcher Trey Kates struck out Central pitchers Matt Caudill and Strader Richardson to close out what was the Indians' most promising inning of the game.
It was a series of events that illustrated the struggles that the Indians had when it came to converting scoring opportunities into runs.
"They got a few more breaks, or at least took advantage of the breaks they got. We didn't," Central head coach Clint Culbertson said. "We had some runners in scoring position and just couldn't come up with that one more hit. You got to tip your hat to their guy, he threw a heck of a ballgame."
The Bears scored on a line drive double in the top of the second to take the first lead of the game.
The Indians escaped from some dicey situations in the third and fourth innings, but in the top of the fifth before they surrendered their next run, Chrisman's Kona Hudson was able to steal home after a throw to second.
The Indians also struggled at times to get the ball to first, and a throw that could have ended the inning fell short and resulted in another run driven in for the Bears.
Trailing by three runs, Central's Asher Katakis connected on a cathartic triple to right field in the bottom of the fifth. But once again, the Indians were unable to drive him in.
Central senior Logan Miller, who finished the game with two hits, said the team needs to be less selective with the balls they're swinging at.
"I think we're thinking about it too much. When we have a runner on third we're being more picky when we should be less picky," he said. "It doesn't take a lot to get a runner on third home. Hit a ground ball, a pop fly, pretty much any contact can score. We need to focus on getting a hit."
The Bears added an insurance run with their third at-bat of the seventh inning, and the already hit-starved Indians didn't manage a runner on base in the bottom of the final period.
By the game's end, Central struck out 13 times.
Currently on a 1-5 skid, Miller doesn't expect their troubles to last forever.
"Most of the games we've lost we've been in them, we just always have that one inning where we make too many errors and it gets away from us," Miller said. "If we can clean up those one or two innings, I think we'll have a good season for the rest of the year."
Central plays next when they travel to Park Hill South on Monday.
