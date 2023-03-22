Women's Division II Elite Eight

Wednesday marked the last day of the NCAA Women’s Division II Basketball Tournament in Downtown St. Joseph with the Final Four happening at the Civic Arena. The first game of the night featured two teams competing in their first Final Four in program history.

While Minnesota Duluth and Catawba made history, only one could move on to compete in the program’s first championship. That lucky team would be Minnesota Duluth, as they made it 14 straight wins with a 70-59 victory.

