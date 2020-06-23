Jake Mikesch, a current Missouri Western golfer and Central alum, sits in fifth place after shooting a 1-under 70 in the opening round of the 113th Missouri Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Ozarks National.
Mikesch drained four birdies on the day as just 11 players finished under par. Mikesch is four strokes back on leader Alex Locke.
Brad Nurski, a three-time champion and defending runner-up, is currently tied for 12th after shooting an even-par 71. Cole Roberts shot a 1-over, while Sam Schanze, Brooks Jungbluth and Luke Horseman finished the day 2-over.
Brian Haskell (52nd, 4-over) and Hank Lierz (63rd, 5-over) will battle in Wednesday's second round of stroke play to try and advance to the 64-player match play beginning Thursday.