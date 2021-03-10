INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — For the first time in school history, Mid-Buchanan boys wrestling took home a state title with a team victory at the Class 1 State Wrestling Championships Wednesday night.

“All season we’ve really pushed to win as a team,” senior Creed Webster said, “and for us to win as individuals, now it’s done, so it’s a good feeling.”

Of the 12 wrestlers competing for Mid-Buch, nine of them took home medals. That includes state championships for Webster at 195 and sophomore Wade Stanton at 182.

Stanton said it feels like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

“Relief and excitement,” Stanton said. “I was relieved I got the pin and really happy I won state.”

Not only is it the first state title for the school’s wrestling team, it’s the first ever state championship in any sport for a boys team at Mid-Buchanan.

Mid-Buch head coach Daniel Kountz said his wrestlers worked extremely hard for the accomplishment.

“Just so proud of all the kids,” Kountz said. “We knew they were capable of it, but it’s one thing to know and put in the time then come down here and get it done.”

Webster said it means a lot for him and his teammates to bring home the first state title of any boys sport.

“As wrestlers, we really take pride in our sport, because I do believe it’s the toughest sport out there,” Webster said. “For that to be our first boys team title out of all the sports, I think that’s really awesome.”

Also taking home a state title is Maysville senior Cole Gripka. The North Dakota State signee notched a win by fall in the 285 weight class for his second-straight state championship.

“It’s kind of nice to cap off a season like that, cap off a career like that, especially, but I’m looking at bigger and better things,” Gripka said. “I’m ready to get to the next level, go up to North Dakota and get to work.”

The State Wrestling Championships resume Thursday with Class 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.