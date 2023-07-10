Mid-Buch football building offense
While many individuals are soaking up the sun or enjoying the breeze of summer break, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons are out on their field doing 7-on-7 competitions with other area schools including West Platte, Benton and Lathrop.

The 7-on-7 sessions involve zero pads and helmets, and only seven skill players are allowed on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. With a handful of new athletes that haven’t had much varsity experience, this is a great time to gain a general feel of the offense and defensive schemes.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

