While many individuals are soaking up the sun or enjoying the breeze of summer break, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons are out on their field doing 7-on-7 competitions with other area schools including West Platte, Benton and Lathrop.
The 7-on-7 sessions involve zero pads and helmets, and only seven skill players are allowed on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. With a handful of new athletes that haven’t had much varsity experience, this is a great time to gain a general feel of the offense and defensive schemes.
“You know, you want your kids every year to come in and be the best they can be and do the best they can do, and that’s what we’re trying for every day,” head coach Aaron Fritz said. “We’ve had a good summer so far with a group of kids who are committed to the weight room and showing up every day, and it’s their turn to come out and work hard and see what they can do.”
Last season, the Dragons finished 10-2 overall, falling to East-Buchanan in the Class 1 District 8 Championship game.
Before last season, the team had lost 12 players but ultimately made a memorable run despite some youth.
The main loss this year comes from the offensive line and the backfield. This season, the team has to work around losing four of five starters on the line and a completely new backfield. The lone returner is senior Brady Pugh, who believes this line can get to where they need to be come fall.
“We are really inexperienced, and we don’t have a whole lot of size, but we come in every single day, work hard, do everything we can, you know, do everything to the best of our abilities,” Pugh said. “We make up for it in the weight room.”
Being a run dominant team, losing that many key assets may seem like an unnerving experience. That stands true for Pugh, who will now be the most experienced athlete on the line, and the oldest.
While last season he wasn’t relied on as heavily for a leadership role, this year Pugh has no choice but to be that voice, and he feels like he can handle it as fall inches closer.
“Yeah, I mean, it’s hard being a leader, and I haven’t always been a leader, but, you know, I had to come in this year and that was the role I was given,” Pugh said. “And, you know, I’ve come to wear it on my sleeve a little bit and it’s gotten better for sure.”
Of course, the offense during 7-on-7 sessions focuses solely on passing the ball. While passing isn’t the Dragons’ forte, the defense still gets a lot of work in. This time is used for pursuit of the football and being lined up correctly in certain defensive schemes.
Besides this, there is a reason these sessions are beneficial for the Dragons’ despite a heavy pass focus throughout.
“I mean, it still starts with learning what your responsibilities are, getting kids in the right spot and running to the football,” Fritz said. “When you play as many good offenses and defenses as we do, you have to make sure you’re the hardest playing team on the field. so that’s always our number one goal.”
As another season comes into view for Fritz, he’s confident what he and his coaching staff can accomplish with yet another young core of athletes.
“Our staff really hasn’t changed much in the last eight years, and I think that matters a little bit too, because the kids know what the expectations are,” Fritz said. “I think the kids want to work hard and do everything that we’re asking them to do. When the kids want to work hard and play hard, that makes it really easy on us coaches to try to put them in the right spot.”
