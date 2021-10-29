FAUCETT, Mo. — On the heels of clinching a second straight conference title, just the program’s second KCI crown, the Mid-Buchanan football team was hoping to improve on the unblemished record that followed it into the gauntlet of Class 1 District 8.
That’s exactly what the second-seeded Dragons did, moving to 10-0 after picking up a 56-6 win against No. 7 Plattsburg Friday evening.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of the little things,” Mid-Buchanan coach Aaron Fritz said. “Definitely proud of the kids, excited to be able to play another game, have another week of practice — things like that. We’re just excited to be able to continue to play football.”
It was a rematch of a meeting between the programs from two weeks prior, when the Dragons were able to beat the Tigers 56-7 on the road.
The Dragons got their chance to defend their home turf, and the return of senior quarterback Rawlins Brant was a key part as to why they successfully did, ending the Tigers’ season.
Brant missed the first meeting with Plattsburg (1-9) and only played minimal snaps during a Week 9 win against West Platte.
He was back to his usual self Friday, though, scoring two total touchdowns, including one pass and one rushing in the first quarter alone.
“I love football,” Brant said in the aftermath of the 50-point victory. “It’s always fun to be out there and play.”
But Brant wasn’t the only one who was able to find the end zone twice in the game’s first 12 minutes of action, as senior Blake Hunter did, too.
Hunter — who was the quarterback during Brant’s absence — was the recipient of Brant’s first touchdown pass of the game, a connection that was good enough for 56 yards, and a connection good enough to give Mid-Buchanan a 20-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter.
Hunter carried his momentum into the second half, scoring his third touchdown in the game when he returned an interception to the end zone on the third play out of the locker room to give the Dragons a 49-0 lead.
It wasn’t just the dynamic duo of Brant and Hunter that gashed the Tigers, as junior running back Xavier Arambula tacked on three touchdowns of his own, including a 56-yard dash through Plattsburg’s defense for the game’s initial score.
“I think our offensive line did a great job, and I think those kids would tell you the same thing,” Fritz said. “We had some good movement, receivers did a pretty good job of blocking. It was good stuff from all of our guys tonight.”
Now, the Dragons will turn their attention to a district semifinal matchup with third-seeded East Buchanan in a highly anticipated rematch from their Week 7 battle of the unbeaten, when Mid-Buchanan came away with a 28-21 win.
“We play them twice every year, it seems like,” Fritz said. “This is just another year of that. It’s gonna be a big game, big atmosphere, tons of people are gonna be here, and we’re gonna have to come out and play very sharp and focused if we’re gonna even have a chance to compete.”
“It’s gonna be a good game,” Brant said. “Hope we give everyone something fun to watch.”
