The Mid-Buchanan boys sit atop the Class 1 team standings after Day 1 of the MSHSAA Boys State Wrestling Championships on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
The Dragons lost just one wrestler in Thursday's action and picked up nine wins in the opening round: Spencer Cunningham (106); Dallas Grippando (113); Clancey Woodward (126); Clayton Rotterman (138); Nathan Hyde (152); Colton Kirkham (160); Denton Biller (182); Wade Stanton (195); and Seth Cruz (285).
Ryder Coons won his consolation bout at 120, as did Zach Kelly at 170 and Owen Stockbauer at 220.
That makes the Dragons in contention in 12 of the 14 available weight divisions. They are 13.5 points ahead of Marceline after Day 1.
Lathrop had the second-best day in Class 1 as Keaton Coons at 132, Jaden DeFries at 138 and Drystin Dotson at 152 earned wins via fall. The Mules also have wrestlers in three other divisions.
North Andrew senior Dawson Fansher won via fall at 126 pounds in the opening minute, and Mattox Sybert earned a win in wrestlebacks at 106.
Plattsburg still has all five wrestlers battling for medals
Class 2 results
Benton's Bishop Rush (145) won via major decision in this first round match, advancing to Friday's quarterfinal round. Ethan Nash (138) lost by technical fall but rebounded with a win by decision to remain in medal contention.
Lafayette's Jay Greiner (160) clinched a 7-0 decision as he seeks a return to the state title match.
Cameron has 7 of 8 wrestlers still in contention, including first-round wins by Caleb Husch (113), Ryker Smith (120), Tanner Riley (126) and Paul Viena (195).
Savannah has four wrestlers still wrestling, including first-round wins from Gage Schottel (113), Chance Phillips (145) and Cooper Burnsides (182).
Maryville's Kort Watkins (285) is still in championship contention, while Drew Spire won his first consolation match at 170.
Girls results
Benton's Tatum Levedahl advanced to the quarterfinal round with a third-period win by fall at 135 pounds. Isa-Bella Mendoza matched the result for Lafayette with a fall at 5:21, advancing to the 105 quarterfinals.
Mid-Buchanan's Delanie Smith (100), Haley Sampson (110) and Layson Hafley (141) won their opening bouts.
Cameron's Justin Brewer (149) and Hollie Hedgpeth (194) each won their opening matches, while Ashley Yamat remains in contention in wrestlebacks. Plattsburg's Payge Fuller (174) won her first match via 10-4 decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.