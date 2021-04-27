The Mid-Buchanan Dragons found themselves in a bit of a mid-season lull after winning just three of their last six games after beginning the season 6-0. The Dragons took a step toward regaining their early season success by ending the LeBlond Eagles’ two-game winning streak Tuesday night in Faucett. Mid-Buchanan scored two runs in the sixth to secure a 6-3 win over the Eagles.

“Slow start,” Mid-Buchanan coach Rod Elms said. “We haven’t played since last Thursday, so it seems like our bats were a little slow, but he was a very good pitcher.”

Elms spoke highly of LeBlond starter Chris Guldan. The junior gave the Dragons all they could handle from the mound. Elms said he kept telling his team to do what they could to get him out of the game.

“Chris was awesome today,” LeBlond coach Myles McLaughlin said. “He threw a ton of strikes, did a good job of controlling the runners on base, filled up the zone, and attacked the hitters to keep them off balance. He was awesome and what I needed today. Unfortunately, things behind him went awry and so we have to clean those things up and move on to the next one.”

Guldan held Mid-Buchanan hitless through two innings, but the errors began piling up in the third. Mid-Buch’s Blake Hunter reached on an error to begin the third. Guldan nullified that error by picking off Hunter.

Zach Kelly recorded the Dragons’ first hit of the game and Rawlins Brant reached first on a walk to give Mid-Buchanan runners on first and second. Derek Sprague broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single, and an error on Cade Bradford’s infield hit allowed Mid-Buchanan to take a 2-0 lead into the fourth.

An error in the fourth inning led to another run for the Dragons, extending their lead to three.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win the game,” McLaughlin said. “A 6-3 ballgame, if we clean some of that up—maybe it’s a little bit different.”

The LeBlond offense struggled early against Mid-Buchanan starter Tyler Brown. Brown held the Eagles to just one hit through four innings.

Brown ran into trouble in the top of the fifth after beginning the inning with a strikeout. LeBlond’s Jake Korell then reached on an error that proved to be the boost the Eagle offense needed. Alex Libel then reached on a walk that was followed up by three-straight RBI singles from Guldan, Will Atkinson and Brayden Dawson.

Sprague quickly helped break up the tie in the bottom of the fifth with a one-out single. Sprague then stole second and third base. Bradford gave Mid-Buchanan its game-clinching run on a fielder’s choice, scoring Sprague.

“He made me look smart again,” Elms said. “He had to come into a starting role after an injury and so Derek had to step in and he’s just a ball nut. He’s just a good kid, and I just love him to death.”

Kaden Anderson pitched the final two and two-third innings for the Dragons. Anderson had two strikeouts and held the Eagles hitless in his outing.

“He throws strikes, and in this game if you throw strikes — you’re going to be okay,” Elms said.

Mid-Buchanan’s final five games will be at home, beginning with Lathrop on Thursday and Carrollton on Friday. LeBlond will be back at home on Thursday to face St. Pius and then have the weekend off before facing East Buchanan on Monday.

“I think this team can do something really special come playoff time,” McLaughlin said. “We have to use every opportunity - game, practice, whatever it is to take advantage of it. If we have that mindset, I think we’ll be fine.”