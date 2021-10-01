HAMILTON, Mo. — In stark contrast to the blowout wins of their first five games, Mid-Buchanan escaped Hamilton with a nail-biting 21-19 victory on Friday in Hamilton.
The Dragons needed a two-point conversion stop late in the fourth quarter and a host of Hornets turnovers to remain unbeaten.
Mid-Buchanan (6-0) coach Aaron Fritz heaped praise upon a Hamilton (4-2) team that’s never been known to go down easy.
“They’re a great team, they play us well every year. They know us really well, we know them, Coach Lloyd and Coach Wierderholt do a great job with that staff,” Fritz said. “We had a chance to put them away and we didn’t do it, so that means we have to be a better team and better coaches to fix that problem.”
The Dragons owned the first quarter. After a three-and-out on offense, they got the ball back on the Hornet’s first drive courtesy of an interception from defensive back Joe Clark. They proceeded to drive down the field, finishing off their second possession with a 7-yard run from quarterback Rawlins Brant to take an early 7-0 lead.
The Hornets fumbled the ball away on their next two drives, leading to a 53-yard touchdown pass from Brant to receiver Caiden Bailey and another short run for a score by Brant, resulting in a 21-0 lead.
It was there that the tide began to turn. The Hornets gashed the Dragons in the running game to get down to the 13-yard line, and in just over a minute they scored their first touchdown of the day on a pass from quarterback Tucker Ross to tight end Andrew Rich.
Ross’ night wasn’t close to finished. In the second half he tormented the Dragons in the running game, acting as the bell cow as they went on to score 19 unanswered points. His 56-yard touchdown with two minutes left in the third made it a one-score game.
“He’s arguably the best player in the area, that kid’s a football player,” Fritz said. “We think very highly of him. He’s a great kid from a great family and I really wish he’d hurry up and graduate. I’m tired of him running the football.”
The two teams exchanged stalled drives throughout the fourth quarter. Ross finally broke free for a 43-yarder with just over two minutes remaining in the game to make it 21-19 and a chance to tie with a two-point conversion.
Just 2 yards out, the Hornets called the same quarterback run play they’d been pounding the Dragons with all game. This time, Mid-Buchanan made the stop.
The ball was returned to Brant and the Dragons, who needed just a couple of first downs to ice the game. Brant delivered.
“I’m gonna give that to the other 10 guys,” he said. “They blocked for me, I got the hole, and I finally didn’t fall.”
For Hamilton coach Alex Lloyd, he saw much of what he saw during their Week 4 loss to East Buchanan.
“It’s a similar story to what happened against East Buchanan. You can’t come out slow against good teams,” Lloyd said. “They’re a darn good football team. There’s not a team that plays harder for four quarters and those guys exemplified that tonight.”
The Dragons will host fellow unbeaten East Buchanan next week in perhaps the most anticipated meeting between the two rivals in recent memory.
