FAUCETT, Mo. - Last year, Mid-Buchanan football capped off its best season in program history as Class 1 state runners-up.
This season, the Dragons are playing with a chip on their shoulders because of it.
“We were that close, and we didn’t get it done,” Mid-Buch senior Blake Hunter said, “so we just wanna come back out here and finish the job this time.”
Despite losing a key group of seniors, the Dragons have barely skipped a beat, getting out to a 4-0 start.
“It’s kinda like we’re reliving last year so far, just starting off great,” Hunter said. “Hopefully we can keep it going.”
Last year’s Dragons marked their best start in school history by going 4-0 to start the season on their way to an undefeated regular season and a 13-1 record.
This season, without the 12 seniors who led the Dragons to the state championship game, the new edition of the Mid-Buch football team has duplicated last year’s program-best start.
“Everyone still comes out and works hard everyday, just like we did last year,” Hunter said, “so we shouldn’t expect anything different.”
Mid-Buch head coach Aaron Fritz said it’s a different look from last season, but the effort is still there.
“We are very small and undersized, but our kids just don’t pay attention to that stuff,” Fritz said. “They just play as hard as they can and do what we ask of them to make sure we’re trying to do the best that we can.”
The Dragons have reached the State Final Four each of the last three seasons. With that experience, Fritz said the team has relied on some of its younger players to step up along those playoff runs.
Now that those players are the leaders of this year’s team, Fritz said the experience has paid off as he looks to maintain success in the program.
“It’s just a next man up mentality, our kids understand that,” Fritz said. “When we ask them to step in and take on a role, they’re doing a good job of that, so hopefully we can continue that.”
The hard work has paid off, as the Dragons have outscored their opponents, 175-13 through the first four weeks of the season, including two shutouts. Last year’s team didn’t notch a shutout until the district tournament game.
Mid-Buch senior Blayze Kemper said that’s a testament to their focus on taking one game and one week at a time.
“We always make sure we’re doing the little things right before we try to play our dominant football,” Kemper said. “We gotta go out there one week at a time and just have our self confidence with us.”
As the Dragons look to surpass the accomplishments of last season, Fritz said they will look to keep up the momentum they’ve been carrying to start the season.
“I think your goal every year has got to be to play as long as you possibly can, and that’s what we want to do again,” Fritz said. “Hopefully we continue to have great practices and do the little things right so that we can take on what we want to take on through the rest of the season.”
Mid-Buch returns to the field Friday to face North Platte. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Faucett.
