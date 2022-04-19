Mid-Buchanan held off a late surge from Bishop LeBlond, as the Dragons went on to defeat the Eagles 10-6 on Tuesday at Hyde Park.
The Dragons (7-3) have now won five of their last six games.
“We did a lot of little things right,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Rod Elms said. “Sometimes, this lineup I have, we’re gonna play small ball. We’re gonna put the ball in play that way and make people make plays on us.”
Mid-Buch was able to make runs happen when they needed them most in what Elms called his team’s best top-to-bottom hitting performance of the season so far.
The Dragons rode consistent hitting from the top and middle of the order to a 4-2 lead through 4.5 innings.
The Eagles (3-9) would swing momentum back to their favor in the bottom half. With two outs, back-to-back RBI singles from Bradeyn Dawson and Jackson CDeBaca brought LeBlond back even with Mid-Buch through five innings.
Elms said the Dragons were able to take what they learned from going down early in a loss to Lathrop last week and use it to fuel them in this situation.
“Our energy just dropped,” Elms said. “Baseball in high school is a very odd sport. Small things can happen, so just stay engaged, and we did, and look what happens. You stay engaged, and good things will happen.”
The Dragons responded by scoring two runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh inning to grab a six-run advantage and ultimately go on to victory.
Mid-Buchanan was powered by seniors Rawlins Brant and Blake Hunter, each going 3-for-3 and driving in a run on the afternoon. Junior Derek Sprague finished 3-for-4 and driving in three.
For LeBlond, CDeBaca, Chris Guldan and Alex Libel each went 2-for-4, while CDeBaca and Libel each drove in two runs.
Senior Caiden Bailey went four innings on the mound for the Dragons, giving up just three hits and two runs with five strikeouts.
As the Dragons get into conference play, Elms said he hopes to see his team become a little more sharp on both sides of the ball.
“One error can lead to a pitcher throwing 20 more pitches, and with a pitch count, that’s big,” Elms said. “We might have to clean that up a little bit and get a little more consistent in our hitting… As it gets warmer, hopefully we’ll get warmer.”
Mid-Buchanan returns to the field Thursday as it hosts host West Platte in KCI action. LeBlond will be back Thursday against East Atchison.
