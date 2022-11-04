FAUCETT, Mo. — It didn’t take a very sophisticated gameplan for Mid-Buchanan to rout North Platte 41-6 in their Class 1 District 8 semifinal game on Friday in Faucett. The Dragons passed just one time in what was a physical, muddy contest.
Mid-Buchanan (10-1) coach Aaron Fritz explained why he refrained from going too deep into the playbook.
“You start trying to do too much, you make mistakes,” Fritz said. “I didn’t want our kids to overthink anything, I just wanted them to play. So yeah, we ran the same thing over and over.”
Senior offensive lineman Jackson Wahlgren took no issue with the playcalling.
“(Fritz) always has a gameplan. If we run the ball the whole game, we run the ball the whole time. If we pass the ball once, we pass the ball once,” he said. “We all have our faith in him.”
The Dragons started fast with a 75-yard touchdown by quarterback Xavier Arambula on the first play from scrimmage, his first of five rushing touchdowns on the night. He scored again on a 10-yard run later in the first quarter, before North Platte (6-5) returner Jackson Carpenter ran back the following kickoff for a touchdown.
The Dragons then stalled out on the goal line, throwing their first and only pass of the night on a fade to the corner of the endzone that was dropped. But they got the ball back with four minutes to go, and ran the same exact quarterback run on 12 consecutive plays to drive in another rushing score and take a 20-6 lead with just 13 seconds remaining in the half.
“That was everything. That’s what changed the game,” Fritz said. “We knew we had four and a half minutes and two timeouts, and I just wanted to make sure we stayed the course and did our job. It was the perfect drive.”
The trends continued in the second half. North Platte struggled to get much going offensively, while Arambula continued pounding away for consistent, between-the-tackles yardage. He scored twice more in the third to round out his night before running back Clancey Woodward shouldered the load and scored in the fourth quarter.
Arambula deflected praise to the blocking in front of them.
“Up front, we did very good. That’s why we won this game. They did great,” he said.
It’s a bittersweet end for the Panthers, who finished the season with a record over .500 for the first time since 2011. Coach Jared Quigley spoke on the efforts of the senior class to set a new culture in his first year at North Platte.
“I really tip my hat to my senior class, they really bought into what we were trying to do this season. We had great leadership, those players stepped into those leadership roles and performed,” Quigley said. “Not exactly how I hoped it would turn out, but the fact we made it this far is awesome.”
The Dragons will face East Buchanan in Gower next week for the district championship. After suffering their sole loss of the season to the Bulldogs earlier this year, the Dragons know exactly what is on the line.
“We’re gonna play hard, we know if we lose then we’re done,” Arambula said. “So we’re gonna play our hearts out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.