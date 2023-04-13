In Missouri, girls soccer is divided by four classes, and in true David and Goliath fashion, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons from Class 1 hosted the Central Indians from Class 4. To be the best, you have to beat the best, and that's what Mid-Buch was able to accomplish after penalty kicks, winning 6-5.
“It's very exciting… A bunch of people expect us to come out and be something that we were last year, but we're really rebuilding because we had a lot of seniors leave,” goalkeeper Mallie Lieffering said. “I mean, to come out here and play that good and play as a team that well, it's just amazing to be able to do something like that. “
Central pushed heavily on the offensive front to start the game, but it would be the Dragons that struck first at the 25:28 mark, as senior Jordan Thornton was able to use her speed to get ahead of the Indians, and the shot traveled across the box and into the net for the 1-0 lead.
“With the wind on your back, the ball rolls slower and I'm a quicker person, so I could beat the defense,” Thornton said. “But when it's against your back, it just makes it a lot harder to run and it makes you a lot tired, a lot more tired.”
The strong south wind at their back, Mid-Buch was able to manage four shots on goal, compared to Central’s three in that first half. In the second half, the roles were reversed, and Central’s Lauren Wells answered on a breakaway, sneaking the ball past the goalkeeper to tie the game.
Those would be the only two goals in regulation, as the Dragons’ survived the 40-minute second half with the wind against them. Central had seven shots on goal and seven corner kicks. Both overtimes would pass with zero goals, resulting in the first round of penalty kicks.
Mid-Buch would score their first PK, and would be able to block Central’s first attempt. Both teams would trade PKs until the Dragons’ fourth shot, which sailed far left, and Central converted their last two for sudden death PKs.
Mid-Buchanan sent out Thornton for the first PK attempt, something she was nervous for.
“I was really just nervous because in the season earlier, I had to take a PK in the game and I just rushed it and it was not good at all,” Thornton said. “My teammates, they had my back and they came up to me and they said, ‘you got it, you can do it.’”
The confidence boost from her teammates was all she needed, as she converted the PK and Central failed on their attempt. Lieffring ended the games with eight saves, and the team is happy to be back on track.
“I think it's really great for the girls, we're really working on building our confidence as a team and just being there for each other,” head coach Danielle Burkart-Beers said. “I think that whole game, every second, you could really tell that they played for each other and that they had each other's backs… they needed that.”
