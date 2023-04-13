Mid-Buch Soccer

The Mid-Buchanan girls soccer team celebrates with goalkeeper Mallie Lieffring after she stops a Central penalty kick for the win. 

 By Clifton Grooms CLIFF NOTES PODCAST

In Missouri, girls soccer is divided by four classes, and in true David and Goliath fashion, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons from Class 1 hosted the Central Indians from Class 4. To be the best, you have to beat the best, and that's what Mid-Buch was able to accomplish after penalty kicks, winning 6-5.

“It's very exciting… A bunch of people expect us to come out and be something that we were last year, but we're really rebuilding because we had a lot of seniors leave,” goalkeeper Mallie Lieffering said. “I mean, to come out here and play that good and play as a team that well, it's just amazing to be able to do something like that. “

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.