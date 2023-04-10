mid buch lede 2

Members of the Mid-Buchanan girls soccer team mob sophomore Liv Moeckli following the team's victory over Bishop LeBlond in the Class 1 District 8 championship in Faucett.

 Levi Smith | News-Press NOW

Just because you're new to a sport doesn't mean you can't make some noise right off the bat. We've seen it happen in the NHL with the Las Vegas Golden Knights making the Stanley Cup Final in only its second season. 

It also happened in the WNBA back in 2008 when the Atlanta Dream made the WNBA Championship just two seasons after becoming an official organization. Now in its third season, Mid-Buchanan girls soccer is finding success. 

