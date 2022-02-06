Mid-Buchanan advanced four to state and finished just 8.5 points back of first place at Saturday’s Girls District 4 Wrestling Championships in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Dragons finished in fourth place as a team with 110.5 points, finishing behind Staley, Fort Osage and Park Hill in the tournament at Oak Park High School.
Mid-Buch picked up gold from freshman 100-pounder Delanie Smith. After two wins by fall and a win by technical fall, Smith defeated Park Hill’s Aniya Coleman in the championship by a major decision, 9-1. Smith is 31-1 on the season.
Senior Haley Sampson earned her fourth-straight trip to the state championships with a fourth-place finish at 110 pounds. She joins a rare company as a competitor at all four state meets since girls wrestling became sanctioned by MSHSAA for the 2018-19 season. Sampson (33-6) won her opening match via fall before losing by major decision, though three-straight falls in consolation clinched her trip back to state.
Junior Ariana Hartigan (13-9) earned her first state berth with a fourth-place finish at 115 pounds before senior Layson Hafley (33-4) earned bronze at 141 for a second career berth. Her run began with three wins via fall in one minute before another first-minute fall in the consolation semis. She won the third-place match via fall at 2:04.
St. Joseph earned a pair of state qualifiers in Lafayette senior Isa-Bella Mendoza (105) and Benton junior Tatum Levendahl (135).
Mendoza (26-4) earned her third-straight berth with a second-place finish. She earned back-to-back first-minute pins before a third win via fall in the semis. Mendoza dropped a 9-0 major decision to top-seeded Jaden Breeden (46-1) of Liberty in the finals.
Levendahl (24-11), who was one win from a medal at state last year, earned three wins via fall before dropping her semifinal match. She then won by decision to advance to the third-place match, winning via fall.
Cameron finished eighth in the team standings and earned three state qualifiers. Senior Ashley Yamat (35-8) placed fourth at 105, sophomore Justice Brewer (46-2) took second at 149, and junior Hollie Hedgpeth (29-7) placed third at 194.
Plattsburg senior Payge Fuller (21-2) earned first at 194.
Other area qualifiers include: Lathrop 135-pound sophomore McKayla Knight, who placed fourth, and 141-pound junior Sierra Brassfield (36-8), who also finished fourth; Polo’s junior 149-pounder Valorie Gabrielli (30-11), a fourth-place finisher; Savannah senior Taylor Owen (28-11), who placed fourth at 159; and Trenton 235-pound freshman Jacey Hudson (19-6), who took fourth.
The MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships begin Feb. 17 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.
