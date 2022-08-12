Mid-Buchanan football

The Mid-Buchanan football team practices in 2021 at Mid-Buchanan High School.

 Micaela Dea | News-Press NOW

Every season, we’re used to the long summer nights becoming shorter, back to school commercials flashing on television screens and the changing of leaves from summer green to an autumn palette. All these things signify the start of America’s most popular sport, football.

Out in Faucett, Missouri, the Dragons of Mid-Buchanan are surrounded by a perfect mix of timber & pasture. The team arrives at the weight room as the birds begin chirping, waking up the world, staying until the sun has risen.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.