Every season, we’re used to the long summer nights becoming shorter, back to school commercials flashing on television screens and the changing of leaves from summer green to an autumn palette. All these things signify the start of America’s most popular sport, football.
Out in Faucett, Missouri, the Dragons of Mid-Buchanan are surrounded by a perfect mix of timber & pasture. The team arrives at the weight room as the birds begin chirping, waking up the world, staying until the sun has risen.
The dedication put forth in the offseason from student athletes is shown in the recent success of Mid-Buch football. After earning just one win in 2017, Mid-Buchanan has clinched three district titles, made three Class 1 semifinal appearances and competed in its first ever state title game in 2020.
Senior offensive lineman and linebacker Clayton Rotterman has been a part of the upcoming and dominating program that is Mid-Buchanan. It’s not easy to achieve the type of success the Dragons’ have, but that’s because they aren’t like everyone else.
“Honestly, it's just about doing things differently than how other people do it. The upperclassmen that we always played under, they showed us how to do things right and how they expected to have things done,” Rotterman said. “So we try to continue that each year and pass on to the younger kids and keep the culture.”
Head coach Aaron Fritz is entering his seventh year leading the Dragons, and has faced multiple scenarios where he’s had to work with youth and at times inexperience after a promising season.
Like 2021, when the Dragons’ saw 12 athletes graduate from the team, they had to revamp the offense while sticking to the basics. Last year, the team put together 10 straight wins before falling to bitter rival East Buchanan.
Like the years before, Fritz will have to move various athletes around to find the spot where the team, and athlete, will best succeed. It’s a process that can't be solved overnight, and Fritz knows this.
“Something we have right now is we have a lot of young guys on our team, and we're going to be counting on a lot of young guys to be out there and play different spots, and when you have that, you're going to have a lot of ups and downs in practice,” Fritz said. “So we got to be more consistent. Right now, we have too much up and down and hopefully we can get that fixed because if we can, we're going to have a chance to be a successful football team.”
With a lot of young talent spread throughout the roster, it can be exciting for the future of the program. However, the Dragons are worried about the present and not the past or the future.
To really see the success Mid-Buch wants, they need to have more than a coach directing the sails. This means seniors need to be impactful in their teaching of younger teammates, something senior offensive and defensive lineman Jackson Wahlgren knows.
“We have a lot of young guys this year, so us seniors got to show them how to do it,” Wahlgren said. “We got to show them what we learned whenever we were freshman.”
As for the most experienced position coming into the season, the offensive line is looking to dominate the game. The Dragons had to overhaul both their offensive and defensive lines last season but now feel great about where they’re at.
Being a run first, or run-dominant team, this style will be used to get into the opponent’s head early.
“You know, we're actually really old on the O-line this year and I'm hoping our O-line can be a big strength for us,” Fritz said. “Those guys have played for a while, they've been a part of things, so these guys have the experience. I'm hoping they can be kind of the leaders of our offense this year.”
When not practicing offensive plays, defensive schemes or individual drills, you can find the Dragons putting work in the weight room. While small in certain positions, the will and determination from these players make up for it.
While in the weight room, the team is reminded what their identity is and how other teams will remember them when the final whistle blows.
“One of the things that hangs in our weight room is the word grit, and we're really big on that,” Fritz said. “We want to go a little bit longer than everybody else and go a little bit harder than everybody else, and we just want to play harder than everybody.
As for what this Mid-Buch team could do again this year, the players believe it can be very special.
“We go anywhere we want. It's up to us to take us where we're going to go,” Rotterman said. “Depends on how we do things, do we do things differently, take care of the little things? If we do all of that, I mean, the sky's the limit.”
The Dragons will compete in a jamboree on Friday, Aug.19. Mid-Buchanan opens its season on the road versus Princeton on Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
