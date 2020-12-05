WARDSVILLE, Mo — Heading into the Class 1 Show-Me-Bowl at the Blair Oaks athletic complex, undefeated teams Mid-Buchanan knew one team would go home with a mark against their name.

When the final whistle blew and celebration began, it was the Dragons who went home with their loss of the season. They fell 43-20.

“They were physical, they were fast, just like we knew they were going to be,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz said. “They kept hitting us, and we kept battling.”

Long passes turned touchdowns haunted Mid-Buchanan’s defense throughout the day.

Windsor senior quarterback Kenton Sargent finished the game 8-for-15, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns.

“I thought Kenton did just a great job of distributing tte football,” head coach Jake Vencil said. “He understood what we were looking for. In the way that they play their defense, the way they add pressure, they have guys on the line of the scrimmage, you have to do things to beat that.”

The Dragons had two receivers in triple digits, arriving from Dylan Witherspoon and Dalton Witherspoon.

Dylan Witherspoon accounted two receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns , while Dalton Witherspoon had three catches for 103 yards and a touchdown

“We missed a couple of tackles, we didn’t run lanes correctly,” Fritz said. “Early on, we weren't getting it down. They we hitting us in the mouth and we weren’t responding the right way. We were just letting it happen.”

The Dragons gained their lowest points of the season, but still were able to gain 241 yards on the ground and 180 in the air.

They were only able to convert 5 of 13 first downs in the game, and turned the ball over twice, something Vencil’s team takes pride in.

“They were a great offense, we knew that,” Vencil said “We also know we have a really good defense. We allow a lot of team speed, we play guys well spaced and when we get them we tackle well… Overall I thought we made huge plays defensively.”

Senior quarterback Javen Noyes ran for 18- yards, and threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior TJ Runyan had the Dragons’ lone touchdown in the first half, a 5-yard carry. At halftime, the Dragons trailed 22-6.

“At halftime we were down, we kind of got punched in the mouth,” Fritz said. “It would've been very easy for us to kind of not fight back anymore and do things and kind of get the game over with. But, our kids kept battling. That;s makes me most proud of this group, is how hard we play and how we play with no fear.”

Though the Dragons fell, it marks the best season in school history, winning 13 games and while finishing as the state runner up.

They graduate 12 seniors in total, a group that just won one game their freshman seasons.

“It hurts, this hurts big time,” Fritz said. “This hurts so bad, but we’re going to look back on this later on and be dang proud of what we’ve accomplished. We’ve won a lot of games with these guys the last four years with these guys.”