The Mid-Buchanan Dragons finished their regular season with a big 63-6 win over Plattsburg last week and hold an 8-1 record so far for the year. Mid-Buchanan will be looking to add another win to their impressive season Thursday when they take on the Polo Panthers in the first round of the Class 1 District 8 State Tournament.
Head coach Aaron Fritz has had his Dragons firing on all cylinders, as the team has dominated almost every opponent they’ve faced this year, with their lone loss coming at the hands of rival East Buchanan. Mid-Buchanan is averaging a whopping 36 points per game while only allowing 15 points per game.
The Polo Panthers have had a disappointing season, finishing 2-7 after winning their first two games. But as the old saying goes, it’s “any given Sunday,” or Thursday in this case.
“We’ve got to come out and be prepared and mentally focused,” Fritz said on Tuesday. “Playing on Thursday is not something we’ve ever done since I’ve been here, so that’s going to be a little bit of a challenge. It’s something different. We’ve got to do a good job of paying attention to the little things. Polo’s going to challenge us in a lot of different ways, and they start by making you play disciplined, so our kids are going to need to be focused and be disciplined in order to give ourselves an opportunity to win.”
The Dragons have been both focused and disciplined at home, sporting an undefeated 4-0 record on their turf. Mid-Buchanan’s defense has also stepped up at home, allowing just seven points per contest. If Mid-Buchanan can play the way they have most of the year, look for lots of action on both sides of the ball.
Mid-Buchanan and Polo will face off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27th, at Mid-Buchanan High School in Faucett.
