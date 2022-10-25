Mid-Buch Football

Mid-Buchanan football players participate in drills during practice this week in Faucett, Missouri.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

The Mid-Buchanan Dragons finished their regular season with a big 63-6 win over Plattsburg last week and hold an 8-1 record so far for the year. Mid-Buchanan will be looking to add another win to their impressive season Thursday when they take on the Polo Panthers in the first round of the Class 1 District 8 State Tournament.

Head coach Aaron Fritz has had his Dragons firing on all cylinders, as the team has dominated almost every opponent they’ve faced this year, with their lone loss coming at the hands of rival East Buchanan. Mid-Buchanan is averaging a whopping 36 points per game while only allowing 15 points per game.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.