FAUCETT, Mo. — With a 1-0 victory over Bishop LeBlond on Thursday in Faucett, the second-seeded Mid-Buchanan girls soccer team became district champions for the first time in program history.
Mid-Buchanan sophomore Liv Moeckli, who scored the game's only goal on a corner kick in the 24th minute, was brimming with excitement after the game.
"It's really amazing, especially for our second year. There's just so much team chemistry and our coaches believe in us every bit and that's what got us here," Moeckli said. "We work hard. We may not have all the skills but we have heart and that's how we finished this game."
This time two years ago, there was no such thing as a Mid-Buchanan (14-6) soccer program. Dragons head coach Danielle Beers spoke on how this group was able to experience this rapid ascension to the top of their district in just two years.
"Their heart, their passion, their work ethic is amazing. Just when you think they're not going to be able to do more, they somehow find a way to do it," Beers said. "They've put in the hours to learn the sport and become great soccer players even though they haven't played their whole lives."
Mid-Buchanan took last season's district championship loss to LeBlond (12-7) personally, and came out the gates putting the pressure on the Golden Eagles' goal.
The Dragons dominated possession in the first half, eventually setting up Moeckli's 24th minute corner kick that ricocheted off the outstretched fingers of Bishop LeBlond goalkeeper Madisyn Sego and into the net.
It took a while for the goal to register with Moeckli.
"I was about to beat myself up about it because I thought it went out, but then it went in," she said. "It was just crazy, I'm so glad and I wouldn't want to be in any other district championship with any other team."
Entering the second half, the Dragons had attempted 11 shots on goal and the Eagles had attempted just one.
LeBlond stepped it up offensively in the second half, making for a much more active game for Dragons goalkeeper Mallie Lieffring. But the junior rose to the occasion, totaling eight saves.
On LeBlond's best scoring opportunity of the entire game in the 51st minute, Lieffring intercepted a crosser from Eagles senior Emily Welter to sophomore Emily Weddle.
"(Malllie), especially in this game, she owned that box," Beers said. "We've been trying to get here to do it all year and I'm glad she really looked like she was comfortable and it was her box and nothing was coming in."
After weathering the storm for much of the second half, the Dragons finally got a second wind and began to retake possession for much of the final five minutes to spell doom for a LeBlond team that was already desperate for scoring opportunities.
With under a minute left, Lieffring snatched a feed over the top to Welter out of the air to effectively put the final nail in the coffin.
Lieffring spoke on the support that their young program has received from the broader community.
"It feels great. I love that we had a huge crowd out here to support us, my teammates were supportive, and the coaches are always supportive," she said.
Mid-Buchanan will play Barstow in the Class 1 state quarterfinals next week.
