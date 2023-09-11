It was a cool afternoon out at Faucett, Missouri, on Monday as the Lafayette Fighting Irish (5-7) traveled to battle the Mid-Buchanan Dragons (9-2) in a Class 3 versus Class 2 matchup. Mid-Buchanan would only need five innings to secure a 10-0 victory due to mercy rule.
The top of the first for Lafayette would be a foreshadow of how most of the contest would play out. It was quick as the Irish were unable to get on base, bringing the Dragons to the plate. Two fielding errors from Lafayette led to a mound visit early, as Mid-Buch jumped to a 2-0 lead early.
Shortly after the mound visit, Mid-Buchanan’s Kamille Black hit the ball down the fall line, it sneaked past the Lafayette first baseman, which not only allowed a runner at second to cross home plate, but also Black for an inside the park homerun to go up 5-0 in the first.
Mid-Buchanan would finish the first inning up 6-0, and run through the entire batting cycle after a runner from third was able to score as the ball leaked past the Irish pitcher and into the outfield.
In the top of the second inning, Lafayette was able to place two runners on base, thanks to walks. However, they would be unable to score, which brought Mid-Buch back to the plate. This would be the highlight for the Fighting Irish, as they kept the Dragons off the scoreboard.
In the third, Lafayette was able to tally their first hit of the game, and had a batter walk to get runners on first and second, but once again they would leave the inning scoreless. The Dragons would tally another run in the bottom of the inning, extending their lead to 7-0.
The fourth was a quick three up, three down for Lafayette. Mid-Buch would put the dagger in the hearts of the Irish in the bottom of the fourth. The Dragons’ tallied three more runs, including a triple that was near a second in the park homerun.
Lafayette would leave a runner stranded on third base in the top of the fifth, issuing the mercy rule. Lafayette back in action Tuesday at St. Pius, and Mid-Buchanan will be at Lathrop on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.