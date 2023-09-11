Mid-Buchanan Softball

Mid-Buchanan’s Kamille Black gives a thumbs up after hitting a triple at Mid-Buchanan high school.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

It was a cool afternoon out at Faucett, Missouri, on Monday as the Lafayette Fighting Irish (5-7) traveled to battle the Mid-Buchanan Dragons (9-2) in a Class 3 versus Class 2 matchup. Mid-Buchanan would only need five innings to secure a 10-0 victory due to mercy rule.

The top of the first for Lafayette would be a foreshadow of how most of the contest would play out. It was quick as the Irish were unable to get on base, bringing the Dragons to the plate. Two fielding errors from Lafayette led to a mound visit early, as Mid-Buch jumped to a 2-0 lead early.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

