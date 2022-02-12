FAUCETT, Mo. — Winning district championships has become the norm for the Mid-Buchanan Dragons.
Mid-Buch ended Saturday's Class 1 District 4 Championships with 13 wrestlers qualifying for state and more than a 150-point difference between themselves (286) and second-place Lathrop.
"We try to dominate, that's what you try to do and it doesn't always work that way," Mid-Buchanan coach Daniel Kountz said. "We talked about bringing it today and we put in a lot of work and a lot of sacrifices. I think the kids did a good job of bringing it and today was well earned."
Mid-Buchanan's first place finishes — seven in all — started in the 106 weight class. Freshman Spencer Cunningham defeated Lathrop's Gabe Provin in the final. Dallas Grippando gave the Dragons back-to-back wins with a first place finish at 113.
Gavin Shush of Albany handed Mid-Buchanan its first loss in the finals with a 10-6 win over Ryder Coons. At 126, North Andrew's Dawson Fansher received first place and kept his undefeated record with a win over St. Pius X's Noah Gonzalez.
Maysville Kaleb Jestes defeated Lthrop's Quentin Umbaugh at 145. Nathan Hyde got the Dragons back to the top of the medal stand with a 7-3 win in the 152 matchup over Maysville's Brendan Barton. Colton Kirkham added to the win total at 160 weight class with a 10-5 victory over West Platte's Cameron Williams.
Mid-Buchanan's Zach Kelly and St. Pius X's Jackson Rotterman faced off in the day's closest match. Kelly needed all six minutes and a last-second reversal to defeat the freshman in the 170 final.
"When he had me in the headlock and put me on my back, I was like 'Oh crap'," Kelly said. "But I knew I could circle my way out and once that happened, I could sit there with the points needed to win the match. ... Just find a way to get your hand raised is what a lot of our coaches say. And at the end of the day, that's what we do."
The streak ended at three as Denton Biller was unable to overcome the one-point deficit at 182. Lawson's Tanner Leonard defeated Biller 2-1 in the final.
The 195 final pitted two wrestlers who have combined for 80 wins this season. The win went to defending state champion Wade Stanton, who pinned West Platte's Lane Scott in the second period.
"There's a lot of pressure coming back after a state championship," Stanton said. "It's kind of hard when everyone expects you to do well. There is a little pressure knowing people expect me to win, but I just go out and wrestle."
Mid-Buchanan's final win came in the 285 weight class. After Owen Stockbauer took second at 220, Seth Cruz defeated Stanberry's Auston Colvin 6-2 for the seventh and final golf.
The focus for Mid-Buchanan now shifts to defending its state title from a season ago. The three-time district champions are monsterous favorites to repeat.
"I feel like we've been battle tested and that's why we build our schedule the way it is," Kountz said. "We want to be challenged and we're okay with getting some losses along the way in preparation for this time because this is when it matters with districts and state. I think our boys have handled that all year and we talked about taking some lumps along the way because the end goal is to win state at the end."
Lathrop finished with seven qualifiers on the day, with Maysville (5) and West Platte (4) also earning more than two state berths.
Class 2 District 4
The Cameron Dragons came in second with 172.5 points at the Class 2 District 4 meet in Excelsior Springs on Saturday.
Cameron qualified eight wrestlers to state, including first place from Caleb Husch (113), Ryker Smith (120) and Tanner Riley (120).
Savannah will send six to Columbia, though the Savages only had 113-pounder Gage Schottel in a finals match Saturday.
Benton will be represented by by 138-pounder Ethan Nash, who took second, and 145-pound silver medalist Bishop Rush.
Lafayette junior Jay Greiner (63-2) lost a 3-2 decision in the 160-pound final and will be the lone Irish representative at state.
Maryville earned two qualifiers in 170-pounder Drew Spire and 285-pounder Kort Watkins. Chillicothe will be represented by Bryce Dominique (138), Brody Carins (170) and Brock Miller (182). Carins and Miller both took second.
