It was a Class 1 contest in Faucett, Missouri, as the 2nd-ranked Mid-Buchanan Dragons hosted the Knob Noster Lady Panthers in a regular season match-up. With only one game remaining before district play, the Dragons tally win number 17, getting the 5-0 victory.
The Dragon offense wasted no time getting down to business, only needing six minutes before the scoreboard lit up with the game’s first points. The goal came from a free kick opportunity, where junior midfielder Liv Moeckli tried to set up a teammate, but instead the ball deflected off a defender’s leg, resulting in a 1-0 lead.
Less than two minutes later, at the 32:15 mark, junior Emily Parrott ran down the left side after a pass and had enough room to shoot across her body, which sailed perfectly above the Lady Panthers’ goalie. The Dragons secured two goals before 10 minutes of play.
Mid-Buch kept their foot on the gas pedal, playing a majority of the game on the offensive attack. Just 17 minutes after the second goal, Parrott scored again. With a defender on her back, Parrott faked to her left, went to her right and created just enough separation to get the ball to sail past the goalie’s right side. The Dragons went into halftime up 3-0.
The second half was a mirror image of the first, with one major difference being Mid-Buchanan goalie Mallie Lieffring getting her first touch of the soccer ball with just 11:01 left in the contest. This was the first and only attempt the Lady Panthers had on Mid-Buch’s goal.
Featured goals of the second half came from senior Jordan Thornton, who was at the right place at the right time as the ball was kicked to her from a pile of bodies. She tallied goal number four with a nice tap in on the left side. The other goal was credited to freshman Danika Black, who had a straight-on shot with 8:03 remaining.
Mid-Buchanan will host Cristo Rey at home Wednesday, with district play beginning May 16.
