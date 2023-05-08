Mid-Buch Soccer

Mid-Buchanan forward Emily Parrott kicks it towards the goal against Knob Noster May 8 in Faucett, Missouri.

 Clifton Grooms | Cliff Notes Podcast

It was a Class 1 contest in Faucett, Missouri, as the 2nd-ranked Mid-Buchanan Dragons hosted the Knob Noster Lady Panthers in a regular season match-up. With only one game remaining before district play, the Dragons tally win number 17, getting the 5-0 victory.

The Dragon offense wasted no time getting down to business, only needing six minutes before the scoreboard lit up with the game’s first points. The goal came from a free kick opportunity, where junior midfielder Liv Moeckli tried to set up a teammate, but instead the ball deflected off a defender’s leg, resulting in a 1-0 lead.

