WESTON, Mo. — With their 28-12 victory over West Platte on Friday in Weston, Missouri, Mid-Buchanan secured not just their second straight conference title, but also just their second conference title in program history.
After losing key senior contributors last offseason, some had questions about how Mid-Buchanan (9-0) would look this year. Now, having played the entire regular season without suffering a single loss, coach Aaron Fritz thinks those questions have been answered.
“We see what’s said, there were some people who didn’t think we were gonna be very good but we had a group of guys come together and bust their tails and do a lot of things to try to prove that we can still be a good football team,” Fritz said. “We were tired of hearing about all we’d lost instead of hearing what we had coming back, and these kids didn’t want to listen to it.”
The game started with a pair of turnovers, as West Platte (7-2) opened with a surprise onside kick and the Dragons were able to force a fumble on the ensuing drive.
Both defenses came to play early on, but it was the West Platte defense that broke first. They allowed a big gain on the ground that was followed up by a 24-yard touchdown on a dump off pass from quarterback Rawlins Brant to receiver Blake Hunter, giving the Dragons an early 7-0 lead.
Hunter scored his second touchdown of the day on the next drive, taking the option pitch from Brant and reaching for the pylon to score on a 9-yard rush.
Though the Blue Jays were able to respond with a run from running back Cameron Williams to make it a one-score game, Mid-Buchanan was quick to strike back with a rushing touchdown from Brant. But the real backbreaking play came with just ten seconds left in the first half, when West Platte punted the ball and Hunter ran the punt back for his third touchdown, making it a 28-6 game entering the locker room.
“I caught it, my teammates blocked well for me and I saw the gap,” Hunter said. “They blocked everyone and I got it into the endzone.”
Junior Wade Stanton said the whole team could see the play open up.
“I heard a lot of guys say ‘He’s going all the way, I see it,’” Stanton said. “He freaked out, we freaked out. It was a great time.”
The second half was less exciting. Williams broke away from the pile for a 61-yard for the Blue Jays, and quarterback Mason Montez hit Tanner Rowe for a 16-yard circus catch touchdown to make it a 16-point game, but both defenses played tough enough that this differential never budged.
“I thought our alignment was good and we played really hard,” Fritz said of the team’s defensive effort. “I thought we got to the football and we tackled pretty well and that’s a big deal because their backs run really hard. You have to drive your feet and wrap up and make big plays and I thought our guys did that tonight.”
Having defended their status as the rulers of the KCI, the Dragons still have work to do in the postseason. But Hunter mentioned that it’s important to them that these first two conference championships aren’t their last.
“We’re keeping the tradition going here at school, trying to be role models for the guys below us.”
