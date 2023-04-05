Mid-Buchanan Baseball

A Mid-Buchanan pitcher warms up ahead of a home contest against the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Wednesday.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Out at Faucett, Missouri, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons were showcasing their new turf baseball field as they hosted the Class 5 Pembroke Hill Raiders. Both teams brought a winning streak into this one, but the Dragons were able to extend their streak with a 14-12 win.

In the first inning, the Raiders tallied a run after a hit towards left field took a couple bounces on the infield turf, buying time for a runner on third to easily run home. It was a different story for the Dragons, who countered the Raiders’ attack with three runs of their own to go up 3-1 early.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

