Cade Bradford did a little bit of everything for the Mid-Buchanan Dragons on Monday afternoon in the Class 2 District 15 semifinals. The senior pitched six innings and added three hits in the Dragons 5-1 win over the West Platte Blue Jays.

“All in all I think we only had one error, hit the ball alright with timely hitting,” Mid-Buchanan coach Rod Elms said. “We got great pitching from my Big Grape (Bradford) here and I thought we battled and played good baseball.”

Mid-Buchanan took an early lead Monday night, scoring the game’s first run in the second inning. West Platte assisted in scoring the unconventional run with a balk.

The Blue Jays responded in the third inning with three-straight hits. Luke Helil and Mason Montez had back-to-back singles and then Dublin Carnahan drove in West Platte’s lone run with a double.

The Dragons took the lead for good in the bottom of the third, starting with a one-out double from Bradford. Caiden Bailey followed the Bradford double with a single and Tyler Brown drove in Mid-Buchanan’s second run with a single.

“During the last few hitting practices, I hadn’t hit the ball very well and kind of lost confidence,” Bradford said. “Even today, I went and hit off the tee for a little bit, took 300 swings yesterday and kind of got some confidence back.”

Bradford allowed one run and six hits over six innings. The senior ran into a little bit of trouble in the sixth with two-straight singles—leading to a mound visit from Elms.

“When I went to take him out in the sixth, he said, ‘No, coach, I want to finish this inning,’” Elms said. “I believe in my senior and he did it.”

The Blue Jays didn’t let their season end without a fight. West Platte loaded the bases in the top of the seventh trailing by four. John Robinson ended the attempted rally with a strikeout, sending Mid-Buchanan to the district championship game on Wednesday.

“They have quality pitching and good hitters at the top and middle,” Elms said. “I think most of our boys are going to stay and watch. It means a lot to me that they have the hunger to stay and watch instead of going home. I have seven seniors who could just go home, but they want this title.”

East Buchanan 5, Plattsburg 1

The Dragons will face their county rivals from Gower on Wednesday after the East Buchanan Bulldogs fought through a rain-soaked game to defeat the Plattsburg Tigers 5-1 on Monday night.

“We knew going into the game that it was going to be hard to beat a team three times, and it’s true,” East Buchanan coach Dave Helms said. “I’m glad our guys came out and competed tonight. We could complain about the weather, but this is baseball and it’s a sport. I was really proud of the kids and their attitude coming into tonight.”

Senior Kaden Woodside pitched five and two-third innings for the Bulldogs. Woodside allowed one run and had eight strikeouts in the win.

“Kaden did a great job of keeping them off balance,” Dave Elms said. “I thought he had a great command of the strike zone. For his stature, he’s a power pitcher and sometimes those pitches kind of rack up pretty quick on him.”

A two-run double from Bronco Whitt in the fourth inning helped gave East Buchanan the lead after scoring just one run through three innings. The three-run inning helped the Bulldogs reach the district championship.

“It’s exciting, no matter who’s in the other dugout,” Dave Helms said. “It’s one thing we’ve talked about since March 1, up to this point. Unfortunately, East Buchanan baseball has been close several times, but never been able to get across. We’ve never been able to win a district title in school history, so we talk about being first and leaving that legacy.”