Mid-Buchanan boy’s basketball is just a week away from their first game of the year and will be looking to continue their tradition of success.
The Dragons have won six straight district championships and have compiled a 79-34 record over the last four years, but the team will look quite a bit different this season, according to head coach Bryce Kemper.
“You know, it's going to be interesting. We've lost six seniors and three of them produced an awful lot of points and rebounds and steals for us,” Kemper said. “So we're going to be putting some young guys around us. We got a real good building block in Joe Clark, he's a defending all state player, so we've got something to build around. It's just going to take a little bit and we've got a lot of new faces that are going to be playing out there because we lost an awful lot of guys. There’s just going to be a lot of new faces out there."
Roster turnover is part of high school sports, but with Kemper at the helm entering his 17th year coaching the Dragons, Mid-Buch will look to work through any growing pains that might come up with a younger team.
“(Most of them) will be playing new roles for us this year, that's one of the biggest things, is everybody's roles change. You've got to find a way to kind of mesh them all together and it takes some time. It'll probably be a little bit of a process to get there, but I don't I don't think there's anybody feeling sorry for us around there. We've had some pretty good success and we know we've got to bring it almost every single night. We've got a really tough schedule and it'll push us all year, but that's how we really like it most of the time,” Kemper continued.
The younger players on the team have bought into the team’s process in the past and Kemper is confident things will be similar in that aspect this go around, with the same accountability and leadership he’s used to.
Mid-Buchanan will open their 2022-23 season on Tuesday, November 22nd at home against Jefferson.
