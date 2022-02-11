No. 2 Northwest Missouri State will renew its rivalry with Missouri Southern on Saturday in Joplin, Missouri.
The Bearcats (22-3, 15-2 MIAA) have won eight-straight games against Jeff Boschee’s squad, though five have been decided by 12 points or less. Northwest won the last two trips to Leggett and Platt Athletic Center by double digits but one just one of the prior five.
With five games remaining in the regular season, Northwest’s lead over Central Oklahoma atop the MIAA remains just one game. Missouri Southern (13-9, 10-6) is 1.5 games back of fourth place and 2.5 games ahead of seventh.
Northwest won the previous matchup 82-71 on Feb. 1 thanks to 24 points from Trevor Hudgins with five others chipping in nine-plus points.
Tip is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State women at Missouri Southern
Missouri Southern brings a 10-game winning streak into a home date with Northwest Missouri State, which has lost three of four.
The Lions (17-5, 14-3) are tied for first in the MIAA while Northwest (15-8, 10-7) sits in sixth.
The Bearcats beat the Lions 61-51 on New Year’s Day behind 23 points from Mallory McConkey. Since, Southern has beaten each of the other four teams in the top five.
Tip is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
No. 21 Missouri Western women at Pittsburg State
The Griffons will try to avoid back-to-back losses for the second time this season when they head to face the Gorillas at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Western dropped a decision Thursday at Missouri Southern and now tries for a season sweep of Pitt State. Western won 81-55 on Jan. 1 in St. Joseph thanks to 37 points combined from Connie Clarke and Bri Budgetts.
Western held Pitt State to two 3-pointers in the game. The Gorillas rank first in the league in percentage (35.2%) and third in makes (157).
Missouri Western men at Pittsburg State
The Griffons will look to aid their hopes for the MIAA Tournament in a rematch with Pittsburg State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Western (10-13, 6-9) currently sits in the 10th and final spot in the MIAA standings ahead of 5-12 Kearney and Pitt with two extra games to make up. The Griffons dropped the previous matchup with Pitt 72-64.
