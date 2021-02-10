After another tough week for the Missouri Western men’s basketball team, the Griffons look to rebound as they host Missouri Southern Thursday night.

Missouri Western will host the Lions Thursday night at 7:30 at the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons took the first meeting between the two back in December.

The Griffons (8-7) are currently riding a six-game losing streak. Their last win was Jan. 9, as the Griffons upset No. 5 Washburn. The losing skid has plummeted them from the top of the MIAA standings to a tie for fifth with Central Oklahoma (8-7), who beat the Griffons Sunday.

Tuesday saw the Griffons finally play their home game against rival Northwest Missouri State after the game had been postponed multiple times due to COVID-19 protocols. Due to the schedule changes, the two teams squared off twice in four days, with the Bearcats winning each time.

Missouri Southern (10-7) comes into Thursday’s contest winners of five of their last six games. The Lions are led by senior Cam Martin, who is averaging 26.0 points per game - the highest mark in the MIAA. He’s coming off a 29-point game in a win over Central Missouri Saturday.

Before beginning their six game losing streak, the Griffons led the conference in scoring, averaging 84.4 points per game. Since, they’ve fallen to fourth, scoring 78.7 points per game. Missouri Southern surpassed them, now sitting second with 80.1 points per game.

Defense could be the key for the Griffons Thursday night. They lead the MIAA in turnover margin at 3.40. The Griffons have forced more turnovers than any team in the MIAA this season, forcing an average of 16.0 per game. On the other hand, Missouri Southern has turned the ball over more than any team in the conference this season, averaging 16.1 turnovers per game.

Missouri Western women (3-11) vs. Missouri Southern (7-10)

The Griffon women are trying to break out of a funk, as they face Missouri Southern Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Lions defeated the Griffons by 11 in Joplin back in December.

Missouri Western has lost 10 of its last 11 games, dating back to the beginning of December. The lone win came on the road against one-win Lincoln in late January. Along the stretch, their losses have come by an average of 9.1 points per game.

Missouri Southern comes in winning three of its last five games after losing each of their previous five games. The Lions are coming off a loss to No. 22 Central Missouri over the weekend.

The Griffon women are among the lowest scoring teams in the MIAA. They average 58.5 points per game, the third lowest in the conference. Conversely, the Griffons tout a top-five defense in the conference, allowing 68.4 points per game, good for fifth in the MIAA.

No. 3 Northwest men (15-1) vs. Pittsburg State (10-7)

Northwest will look to continue its winning streak, as the Bearcats host Pittsburg State Thursday night at 7:30 p.m in Maryville. The Bearcats beat the Gorillas by 15 in their first meeting back in January.

The Bearcat men have won 10 games in a row following a loss to Washburn in an overtime thriller last month. The third-ranked Bearcats are coming off back-to-back wins over rival Missouri Western. With a record of 15-1, they are the only MIAA team that has already clinched a spot in the MIAA Championship Tournament.

Pittsburg State has gone on a streak of its own, winning five games in a row. The five wins come after a stretch of three straight losses. The Gorillas have hit a tough road trip in their schedule, with visits to Northwest, Missouri Western and Missouri Southern over their next three games.

The Bearcats’ dynamic duo of Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins occupy second (22.0 ppg) and fourth (18.4 ppg), respectively, on the MIAA scoring charts. They’ll be going up against a solid Gorilla defense, which is allowing 75.9 points per game, good for sixth in the MIAA.

Northwest women (6-9) vs. Pittsburg State (11-6)

The Northwest women hope to keep their hot streak going as they host Pittsburg State Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in Maryville. The Gorillas beat the Bearcats by 30 in their first meeting back in January.

The Bearcats will hope to ride a little momentum, as they carry a two-game winning streak into Thursday night’s matchup. The run follows a three game skid, in which they gave Lincoln its only win of the season two weeks ago.

Pittsburg State will also enter the contest with some momentum, winning three of its last four games. The Gorillas have taken something of a step back, though, as they’ve gone 3-3 in their last six games after an 8-3 start to the season. Like the men, the Gorilla women face a tough road trip to Northwest, Missouri Western and Missouri Southern over the next three games.

The Bearcats will have to stop two of the conference’s best scorers in Tristan Gegg (17.5 ppg) and Kaylee DaMitz (16.6 ppg), who sit third and sixth in the MIAA scoring leaders, respectively.