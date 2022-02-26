The Missouri Western men won't have to wait long to start their stay in Kansas City while the Griffon and Bearcat women won't begin their hopeful runs until Friday.
The MIAA standings were finalized following Saturday's final slate of games, and brackets have been officially announced as the MIAA Basketball Championships return to Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Despite sharing the MIAA regular season title with Central Oklahoma the Northwest men will be the No. 2 seed due to the head-to-head tiebreaker, losing to the Bronchos in overtime.
Missouri Western will open play at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday as the No. 7 seed in the first round on the men's bracket, taking on No. 10 Rogers State. The Griffons lost seven-straight games at one point after a 4-0 start to league play, still managing to climb back to the top-half of the league.
The winner of the Griffons and Hillcats will move on to face No. 2 Northwest at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, with the semifinal then taking place at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
The men's championship is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
On the women's side, Missouri Western finished fifth and will take on No. 4 Central Missouri at noon Friday. The Griffons and Jennies went to overtime in both regular-season games, with Western winning both.
Northwest will be the No. 6 seed and take on No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
The winner of the Griffons and Jennies will advance on the side on No. 1 Missouri Southern, while the bottom half of the bracket features No. 2 Fort Hays State.
The women's championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
This season served as the first ever MIAA championship for the Central Oklahoma men and Missouri Southern women, who shared the MIAA title with Fort Hays but won the regular-season game.
