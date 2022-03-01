For a seventh-straight season, the MIAA Player of the Year resides in Maryville, Missouri.

Junior guard Trevor Hudgins was named the conference’s top player for the third time Wednesday, extending Northwest Missouri State’s streak of MIAA Player of the year honor to seven-straight years. Justin Pitts won the award from 2016, ‘17 and ‘18, and Joey Witthus earned the honor in 2019.

An All-MIAA first-team selection, Hudgins leads all NCAA division with 139 3-pointers, the 13th-best mark in Division II history. He’s made 11 3-pointers three different times this year and is averaging 23.9 points. He’s shooting 48.8% from the field, 42.2% from 3-point range and 92.1% from the free-throw line.

Junior guard Diego Bernard earned second-team honors and became the first Bearcat to be named to four MIAA All-Defensive teams. He leads Northwest in rebounding and steals while scoring 11.7 points on 50% shooting.

Sophomore Wes Dreamer earned a third-team All-MIAA nod with 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Missouri Western sophomore Will Eames earned a third-team selection behind averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per night. It’s his third All-MIAA honor, and he was the MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2020.

Senior Q Mays earned honorable mention recognition. He leads the Griffons with 16.4 points and adds 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Griffons (14-16) are the No. 7 seed in this week’s MIAA Tournament and will face No. 10 Rogers State at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

The winner will advance to play No. 2 Northwest at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

On the women’s side, Missouri Western sophomore Connie Clarke highlighted the honors with a second-team nod and an All-Defensive Team selection. She averaged 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in her first season with the Griffons. She ranks 12th in the conference in scoring and fourth in rebounding.

Sophomore guard Brionna Budgetts and senior forward Corbyn Cunningham earned All-MIAA Honorable Mention. Budgetts averaged 12.6 points and 1.5 steals per game. Cunningham averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in her final season in a Griffon uniform.

Northwest senior Mallory McConkey posted third-team All-MIAA status. She leads Northwest in scoring at 11.3 points as she secured her third All-MIAA selection.

Redshirt freshman Molly Hartnett, last year’s MIAA Freshman of the Year, and freshman Peyton Kelderman were each named as honorable mention All-MIAA selections.

Hartnett averages 11.2 points and leads the team with 72 assists. Kelder is the only MIAA player with a 3-pointer in each game, ranking third in the MIAA with 57 3-pointers.

Missouri Western (20-8) is the No. 5 seed in this week’s MIAA Tournament and will face No. 4 Central Missouri at noon Friday. The Bearcat women will open play at 2:15 p.m. Friday against No. 3-seeded Nebraska-Kearney.

Missouri Southern’s Lacy Stokes made MIAA history as the first women’s basketball player to earn Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors as she led the Lions to the No. 1 seed as MIAA Co-Champions.

2022 MIAA Men’s Postseason Awards

Player of the Year – Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Defensive Player of the Year – JaCor Nelson – Central Missouri, Senior

Freshman of the Year – Michael Keegan – Washburn

Coach of the Year – Bob Hoffman – Central Oklahoma

2022 MIAA All-Defensive Team

JaCor Nelson – Central Missouri, Senior

Mayuom Buom – Emporia State, Freshman

Bjarni Jonsson – Fort Hays State, Sophomore

Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior

2022 All-MIAA First Team

Isaiah Wade – Central Oklahoma, Senior

Tray Buchanan – Emporia State, Senior

Jared Vitztum – Fort Hays State, Senior

Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior

2022 All-MIAA Second Team

Callen Haydon – Central Oklahoma, Junior

Jumah’Ri Turner – Emporia State, Senior

Kaleb Hammeke – Fort Hays State, Redshirt-Freshman

Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Devin Pullum – Rogers State, Senior

2022 All-MIAA Third Team

Camryn Givens – Central Oklahoma, Junior

Will Eames – Missouri Western, Redshirt-Sophomore

David Simental – Nebraska Kearney, Junior

Wes Dreamer – Northwest Missouri, Sophomore

Jalen Lewis – Washburn, Junior

2022 All-MIAA Honorable Mention

Central Missouri: JaCor Nelson, Senior – Gavin Pinkley, Senior – Cameron Hunter, Senior

Central Oklahoma: Jaden Wells, Freshman

Emporia State: Brendan Van Dyke, Senior

Fort Hays State: Nyjee Wright, Senior

Missouri Southern: Stan Scott, Senior – Avery Taggart, Freshman

Missouri Western: JaQuaylon “Q” Mays, Senior

Newman: Israel Barnes, Junior

Northeastern State: Emeka Obukwelu, Graduate

Pittsburg State: Bobby Arthur-Williams, Senior

Rogers State: Brewster Peacock, Senior

2022 MIAA Women’s Postseason Awards

Player of the Year – Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman

Defensive Player of the Year – Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior

Freshman of the Year – Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern

  • Coach of the Year – Ronnie Ressel – Missouri Southern
  • Unanimous Selection

2022 MIAA All-Defensive Team

Connie Clarke – Missouri Western, Sophomore

Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior

Brooke Rayner – Central Oklahoma, Junior

Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman

Madi Stokes – Missouri Southern, Sophomore

2022 All-MIAA First Team

Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior

Jaden Hobbs – Fort Hays State, Senior

Kelsey Johnson – Central Oklahoma, Senior

Brooke Littrell – Central Missouri, Freshman

Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman

2022 All-MIAA Second Team

Elisa Backes – Nebraska Kearney, Junior

Connie Clarke – Missouri Western, Sophomore

Tristan Gegg – Pittsburg State, Senior

Tre’Zure Jobe – Emporia State, Sophomore

Katie Wagner – Fort Hays State, Freshman

2022 All-MIAA Third Team

Hunter Bentley – Washburn, Senior

Amaya Johns – Missouri Southern, Junior

Mallory McConkey – Northwest Missouri, Senior

Whitney Randall – Fort Hays State, Senior

Madi Stokes – Missouri Southern, Sophomore

2022 All-MIAA Honorable Mention

Central Missouri: Olivia Nelson, Freshman

Central Oklahoma: Brooke Rayner, Junior

Emporia State: Ehlaina Hartman, Freshman – Karsen Schultz, Junior

Fort Hays State: Cydney Bergmann, Senior – Olivia Hollenbeck, Freshman

Missouri Western: Corbyn Cunningham, Senior – Brionna Budgetts, Sophomore

Nebraska Kearney: Klaire Kirsch, Junior – Haley Simental, Graduate – Brooke Carlson, Junior

Northeastern State: Maleeah Langstaff, Senior

Northwest Missouri: Molly Hartnett, Freshman – Peyton Kelderman, Freshman

Washburn: Abby Oliver, Sophomore

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

