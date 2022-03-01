For a seventh-straight season, the MIAA Player of the Year resides in Maryville, Missouri.
Junior guard Trevor Hudgins was named the conference’s top player for the third time Wednesday, extending Northwest Missouri State’s streak of MIAA Player of the year honor to seven-straight years. Justin Pitts won the award from 2016, ‘17 and ‘18, and Joey Witthus earned the honor in 2019.
An All-MIAA first-team selection, Hudgins leads all NCAA division with 139 3-pointers, the 13th-best mark in Division II history. He’s made 11 3-pointers three different times this year and is averaging 23.9 points. He’s shooting 48.8% from the field, 42.2% from 3-point range and 92.1% from the free-throw line.
Junior guard Diego Bernard earned second-team honors and became the first Bearcat to be named to four MIAA All-Defensive teams. He leads Northwest in rebounding and steals while scoring 11.7 points on 50% shooting.
Sophomore Wes Dreamer earned a third-team All-MIAA nod with 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Missouri Western sophomore Will Eames earned a third-team selection behind averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per night. It’s his third All-MIAA honor, and he was the MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2020.
Senior Q Mays earned honorable mention recognition. He leads the Griffons with 16.4 points and adds 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals.
The Griffons (14-16) are the No. 7 seed in this week’s MIAA Tournament and will face No. 10 Rogers State at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.
The winner will advance to play No. 2 Northwest at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
On the women’s side, Missouri Western sophomore Connie Clarke highlighted the honors with a second-team nod and an All-Defensive Team selection. She averaged 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in her first season with the Griffons. She ranks 12th in the conference in scoring and fourth in rebounding.
Sophomore guard Brionna Budgetts and senior forward Corbyn Cunningham earned All-MIAA Honorable Mention. Budgetts averaged 12.6 points and 1.5 steals per game. Cunningham averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in her final season in a Griffon uniform.
Northwest senior Mallory McConkey posted third-team All-MIAA status. She leads Northwest in scoring at 11.3 points as she secured her third All-MIAA selection.
Redshirt freshman Molly Hartnett, last year’s MIAA Freshman of the Year, and freshman Peyton Kelderman were each named as honorable mention All-MIAA selections.
Hartnett averages 11.2 points and leads the team with 72 assists. Kelder is the only MIAA player with a 3-pointer in each game, ranking third in the MIAA with 57 3-pointers.
Missouri Western (20-8) is the No. 5 seed in this week’s MIAA Tournament and will face No. 4 Central Missouri at noon Friday. The Bearcat women will open play at 2:15 p.m. Friday against No. 3-seeded Nebraska-Kearney.
Missouri Southern’s Lacy Stokes made MIAA history as the first women’s basketball player to earn Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors as she led the Lions to the No. 1 seed as MIAA Co-Champions.
2022 MIAA Men’s Postseason Awards
Player of the Year – Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Defensive Player of the Year – JaCor Nelson – Central Missouri, Senior
Freshman of the Year – Michael Keegan – Washburn
Coach of the Year – Bob Hoffman – Central Oklahoma
2022 MIAA All-Defensive Team
JaCor Nelson – Central Missouri, Senior
Mayuom Buom – Emporia State, Freshman
Bjarni Jonsson – Fort Hays State, Sophomore
Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior
2022 All-MIAA First Team
Isaiah Wade – Central Oklahoma, Senior
Tray Buchanan – Emporia State, Senior
Jared Vitztum – Fort Hays State, Senior
Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior
2022 All-MIAA Second Team
Callen Haydon – Central Oklahoma, Junior
Jumah’Ri Turner – Emporia State, Senior
Kaleb Hammeke – Fort Hays State, Redshirt-Freshman
Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Devin Pullum – Rogers State, Senior
2022 All-MIAA Third Team
Camryn Givens – Central Oklahoma, Junior
Will Eames – Missouri Western, Redshirt-Sophomore
David Simental – Nebraska Kearney, Junior
Wes Dreamer – Northwest Missouri, Sophomore
Jalen Lewis – Washburn, Junior
2022 All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Central Missouri: JaCor Nelson, Senior – Gavin Pinkley, Senior – Cameron Hunter, Senior
Central Oklahoma: Jaden Wells, Freshman
Emporia State: Brendan Van Dyke, Senior
Fort Hays State: Nyjee Wright, Senior
Missouri Southern: Stan Scott, Senior – Avery Taggart, Freshman
Missouri Western: JaQuaylon “Q” Mays, Senior
Newman: Israel Barnes, Junior
Northeastern State: Emeka Obukwelu, Graduate
Pittsburg State: Bobby Arthur-Williams, Senior
Rogers State: Brewster Peacock, Senior
2022 MIAA Women’s Postseason Awards
Player of the Year – Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman
Defensive Player of the Year – Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior
Freshman of the Year – Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern
- Coach of the Year – Ronnie Ressel – Missouri Southern
- Unanimous Selection
2022 MIAA All-Defensive Team
Connie Clarke – Missouri Western, Sophomore
Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior
Brooke Rayner – Central Oklahoma, Junior
Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman
Madi Stokes – Missouri Southern, Sophomore
2022 All-MIAA First Team
Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior
Jaden Hobbs – Fort Hays State, Senior
Kelsey Johnson – Central Oklahoma, Senior
Brooke Littrell – Central Missouri, Freshman
Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman
2022 All-MIAA Second Team
Elisa Backes – Nebraska Kearney, Junior
Connie Clarke – Missouri Western, Sophomore
Tristan Gegg – Pittsburg State, Senior
Tre’Zure Jobe – Emporia State, Sophomore
Katie Wagner – Fort Hays State, Freshman
2022 All-MIAA Third Team
Hunter Bentley – Washburn, Senior
Amaya Johns – Missouri Southern, Junior
Mallory McConkey – Northwest Missouri, Senior
Whitney Randall – Fort Hays State, Senior
Madi Stokes – Missouri Southern, Sophomore
2022 All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Central Missouri: Olivia Nelson, Freshman
Central Oklahoma: Brooke Rayner, Junior
Emporia State: Ehlaina Hartman, Freshman – Karsen Schultz, Junior
Fort Hays State: Cydney Bergmann, Senior – Olivia Hollenbeck, Freshman
Missouri Western: Corbyn Cunningham, Senior – Brionna Budgetts, Sophomore
Nebraska Kearney: Klaire Kirsch, Junior – Haley Simental, Graduate – Brooke Carlson, Junior
Northeastern State: Maleeah Langstaff, Senior
Northwest Missouri: Molly Hartnett, Freshman – Peyton Kelderman, Freshman
Washburn: Abby Oliver, Sophomore
