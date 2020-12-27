A number of northwest Missouri teams earned a spot in the first Missouri Basketball Coaches Association polls of the 2020-21 season released Sunday.

The Lafayette boys come in ranked No. 9 in Class 5 in the first edition of the polls released Saturday. The Irish were bumped up a class with the expansion to six divisions at the start of the season.

Mid-Buchanan enters the Class 2 rankings at No. 4 while Bishop LeBlond opens at No. 7.

In Class 1, Winston and Mound City come in at No. 3 and 4, respectively.

On the girls side, the Mid-Buchanan girls are ranked No. 8 in the first polls, one spot ahead of No. 9 Bishop LeBlond, in Class 2.

In Class 1, the Platte Valley girls used an early-season win over Maryville to come in at No. 2. Stanberry enters at No. 6.

The Chillicothe girls debut at No. 9 in Class 4. Maryville, a quarterfinalist from a season ago, didn't appear in the opening polls.