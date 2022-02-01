KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyrann Mathieu was quick to talk about the future Sunday night.
Speaking with reporters via video conference after an AFC Championship loss, his first in three years with the Chiefs, the safety discussed using the loss as motivation for him and his teammates going into the offseason.
But when asked about his pending free agency and personal future, Mathieu became emotional.
After failing to agree to a deal prior to the season and no reports of conversations since, Mathieu made his stance on what he wants.
“I mean, I hope so,” a teary eyed Mathieu said about wanting to stay in Kansas City. “I’m hoping it works out. I don’t have any control over that. I feel like everything that was in my control, I tried my best to handle it and to do it with a smile.”
Brought in for the first year under defensive coordinator Steve Spaguolo in 2019, Mathieu established himself as the voice of the defense. An All-Pro in 2020, he has totaled 13 interceptions over three seasons.
Given his level of play, the Chiefs expressed optimism in the offseason of work on a new deal. But recent new four-year deals between $64 million for Harrison Smith and $70 million for Jamal Adams. Mathieu came to Kansas City on a three-year, $42 million deal and turns 30 this offseason.
Mathieu takes pride in what he brought to Kansas City.
“Ever since I came here, I’ve just tried to be the right kind of teammate. I’ve tried to play my part and you know, obviously, there’s always that feeling that you could make more plays for your team,” Mathieu said. “I love this team and I love this locker room. There’s a lot of coaches that I have great relationships with. So I’m hoping, yeah.”
His tone on social media Monday was one looking toward the future as he replied to a tweet saying he will “leave with a grateful heart” while thanking Chiefs fans.
Speaking with reporters Tuesday, general manager Brett Veach was insistent on the club’s hope to retain Mathieu.
“Certainly, Tyrann wants to be here and play here and loves it here,” Veach said. “We certainly feel the same way. We love him.
“He’s always going to speak from the heart. He’s a special person. You won’t find anybody in the building who doesn’t love him. You won’t find anybody in any building that he’s ever played in that doesn’t love him.”
However, Veach still acknowledged challenges in the way with his projected salary and the salary cap.
Veach’s tone Tuesday was also one of rebuilding the defense. A likelihood comes in the decision to part ways with defensive end Frank Clark, which could save the Chiefs near $20 million. He put up just 4.5 sacks this season
Clark expressed a desire to be a Chief but recognizes the business side of the NFL.
“Kansas City is my home,” Clark said. “I bought a house here. My daughter goes to school and stuff like that here. It’s home, man. I want to be here for the future, for the rest of my career. Unfortunately, the way business goes, things don’t happen the way that you want them to happen all the time.”
Veach expressed his staff’s desire to retune the defense with pending free agents and cap decisions ahead.
“We’ll have some decisions to make and have more dialogue with our coaching staffs about our defensive line and making sure that line is as equally as deep and talented,” Veach said. “We’ll prioritize that side of the football I’m sure. … I think our first line of business is to finalize where we are with our guys and our staff.”
