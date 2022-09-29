Bishop LeBlond Soccer

LeBlond prepares to kick the ball 

Bishop LeBlond boys soccer was bulldozed by a potent Maryville offense 5-0 on Thursday. 

LeBlond and Maryville came into the match touting impressive records of 9-1 and 6-2 respectively, but someone had to come away with a win. Maryville jumped on LeBlond right out of the gate, scoring two goals in the first three minutes of the match.


