Bishop LeBlond boys soccer was bulldozed by a potent Maryville offense 5-0 on Thursday.
LeBlond and Maryville came into the match touting impressive records of 9-1 and 6-2 respectively, but someone had to come away with a win. Maryville jumped on LeBlond right out of the gate, scoring two goals in the first three minutes of the match.
Golden Eagles goalie Cole Stevenson fought through some early lapses to record some nice saves before the game got out of hand late.
Head coach Chad Thompson spoke about his goalie’s resilience.
“Cole’s done a phenomenal job this year. Him and our center back Jeffry communicate and work really well together. We were just playing on our heels from three minutes into the game and that kind of changed the momentum of everything, then it turns into a fight for survival to get back to even, then you start to play a game that’s different than you practiced,” he said.
The Spoofhounds defense was on top of the Golden Eagles all night, keeping them from having as many shots on goal as they would’ve liked. After the tough loss, Thompson discussed how his team can move forward.
“Just try to drive it home that just because we get a goal scored against us doesn’t mean we’re beat. Stick to the game plan and we’ll hit the fields. We’ll be out here practicing every day we don’t play,” Thompson said.
LeBlond will welcome Lutheran Kansas City next on Wednesday, Oct. 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.